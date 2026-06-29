The 250 All-Time Best American Foods, Ranked
The canon of American foods is as plentiful as it is impressive. Over its 250 years of existence, the United States has produced some iconic eats that are hard to imagine living without ranging from the surreal to the sublime (and in some cases, all of the above). In no other way is the melting pot of international influences in American culture more salient than when it comes to the food on our plates, blending cultural traditions that have literally brought the entire world to the dinner table. Likewise, expansion and human movement as America grew westward have led to unique pockets of food culture spread throughout our 50 states.
Today, we celebrate our nation's absolute greatest eats that truly characterize what's so special about the U.S. culinary experience. We raise a toast to offbeat candies, exceptional entrees, and unforgettable snacks that define the American experience, and anxiously await the next 250 years of what our national foodscape has cooking.
250. Circus peanuts
Their reputation as a "grandma candy" notwithstanding, the rather odd circus peanuts have a perpetual hold on our stomach (and heart). Once upon a time, the much-sweeter Gros Michel bananas proliferated, but due to blight, these were eventually replaced with the Cavendish variety we know today. If you've never tried them, you owe it to yourself to pick up a bag on your next visit to Cracker Barrel.
249. Saltine crackers
Sure, you could use these crackers as a base for any number of things, like slices of cheese, pieces of charcuterie, or even smears of peanut butter and jam. But if you're feeling nauseous or just craving something salty, you can crack open a sleeve and chew on these plain yet undeniably satisfying shingles of wheat.
248. Atomic Fireballs
Conceived during the Cold War, Atomic Fireballs get their blazing flavor from a mix of cinnamon and capsaicin. As such, the candy hits 3,500 Scoville Heat Units on the Scoville Scale. For comparison, that puts Atomic Fireballs in league with jalapeño peppers, which have about 2,500 SHUs on the low end (though the pepper can have up to 8,000 SHUs depending on factors like environmental conditions and age).
247. Koolickles
Only an American could have dreamt up the idea of steeping pickles in a Kool-Aid bath, but we ain't mad about the wacky ingenuity of our fellow countrymen. The "koolickle" is a Kool-Aid pickle. It's oftentimes violently red thanks to the addition of cherry Kool-Aid — though there's technically nothing stopping you from mixing blue, green, yellow, or even purple drink powder with pickle brine for even more creative, outlandish combinations. It may have started in the Mississippi Delta, but now the whole country can appreciate the coolness of the koolickle.
246. Charleston Chew
Charleston Chews are simple — just a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry nougat center covered in chocolate, but in that simplicity in the platonic ideal of a candy bar. What makes them special is how long and chewy they are. It means you can enjoy one bar for an extended period of time. Those in the know of how to really enjoy them always freeze them for a crunchier treat.
245. Fluffernutter
Growing up, it was always the lucky kids who got the fun lunch. Fluffernutter sandwiches are a New England classic made with peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. Basically, the kind of sandwich only kids whose parents let them do whatever they wanted got for lunch. Honestly, though, compared to a PB&J, marshmallow fluff may be healthier than some jellies.
244. Bugles
On paper, there isn't that much to distinguish Bugles from the rest of its corn chip brethren. The only thing that's different is the fact that they're shaped into little horns and given some ridges on the outside. But goodness gracious, it's enough: these are some seriously robust, flavorful snacks, savory and crunchy enough to make you eat a whole bag. Plus, you get to put them on the ends of your fingers while you eat!
243. Trail mix
For a quick and easy hit of protein and energy, you can't beat a mix of nuts and dried fruit. It's the number one snack for America's many hikers and outdoors-people. Native Americans took the nuts and dried fruit and compressed them with fat and meat — a mix known as pemmican — for their travels long before Europeans arrived. Today, this convenience store staple comes in all varieties of ingredients, with everything from sunflower seeds to pretzels and M&Ms finding their way into the mix.
242. Pixy Stix
If you were a child of the '80s or '90s, fruity powdered Pixy Stix may have been your favorite candy among the range of confections available at supermarkets and sweet shops. Believe it or not, it was initially marketed as a flavor powder to pour into drinks. However, the powder quickly became a popular candy among kids. Pixy Stix are still sold nationwide and are available in both regular and extra-large sizes.
241. Fruit Roll-Ups
If you had these in your lunchbox in grade school, you completely dominated the school lunch trade market. Just one or two of these rolled-up sheets of waxy corn syrup, vaguely flavored to resemble some kind of fruit, basically made you a preteen Warren Buffett. Do these colors occur in nature? Probably not, outside of those poison dart frogs. Did that make them any less delicious? Not one bit.
240. Milk Duds
According to Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" (a true guilty pleasure of a show), these are a good way to say sorry: "Milk Duds, with their self-deprecating name and remarkably mild flavor, are the most apologetic of the boxed candies." Whether or not you want to make amends, these are a sweet, easygoing treat, with chocolate and caramel to coat your tongue while watching a movie or resting on the couch.
239. Lollipops
The idea of taking a piece of hard candy and putting it on a stick is so simple-yet-brilliant that it's hard to imagine it only originated in 20th century America. But while some antecedents exist, it wasn't standardized until 1908, when a man named George Smith took the concept and gave it a name (Lolly Pop was originally a racehorse). Today, whether you're sneaking a Dum Dum Pop from the bowl on your teacher's desk or picking up a couple of Chupa Chups from the corner store, lollipops remain a sweet, satisfying candy staple.
238. Nilla Wafers
To some, Nilla Wafers are just a means to an end (and by "end," we mean "banana pudding"). The idea of eating plain Nilla Wafers may strike some as like eating plain Graham crackers. And yet what could be more pleasant and agreeable than sweet, vanilla-flavored cookies, each perfectly round and bite-sized? Simple does not necessarily mean bad, after all. Have some with your tea and relax.
237. Mike and Ikes
On the surface, Mike and Ikes don't have the flavor burst of Sour Patch Kids or the snackable form factor of Skittles, but they more than make up for that in sweet, fruity robustness. After a few chews, your mouth is full of sugary, fruit-adjacent juice. We've never met Michael or Isaac, but if we do we'd like to shake their hands.
236. Slim Jim
Slim Jim could easily be categorized as beef jerky's not-so-serious little brother. Just consider the snack's association with professional wrestling thanks to "Macho Man," aka Randy Savage.. Mr. Savage has even been credited with saving the Slim Jim brand thanks to his iconic commercials. You'd be hard-hard pressed to find a gas station in the U.S. that doesn't have a few Slim Jims on the shelf.
235. Frosted Flakes
That's a nice brand of healthy, sensible cereal you have there, John Harvey Kellogg. Corn flakes, you call them? Not bad, not bad at all. Would be a shame if someone took those corn flakes and coated them in pure sugar, nullifying their health benefits but making them 10x more delicious. Next to the Quaker Oats man and Snap, Crackle, and Pop, Tony the Tiger is probably the most recognizable cereal mascot still gracing boxes today.
234. Cool Whip
Sure, you could make whipped cream yourself with a stand mixer and a few minutes. But if you have a container of Cool Whip on hand, you can just put a dollop or two on top of your apple pie or bowl of ice cream to make it richer and more decadent. It may not be quite as convenient as the stuff that comes in an aerosol can (and you can't squirt it into your mouth), but it's just as tasty.
233. Dippin' Dots
Oh, to be a kid again, wandering around an amusement park or a fair and coming across a stand that sells Dippin' Dots. The self-proclaimed "ice cream of the future" (for so it seemed 25 to 30 years ago when Millennials were children), these frozen treats are basically multi-colored beads of ice cream, created when liquid droplets meet liquid nitrogen. The company is still kickin', and with over 20 different flavors currently offered, it might be time for a trip down memory lane.
232. Candy corn
Despite its polarizing reputation, candy corn is still a staple of the Halloween season. Invented by Philadelphia's George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company, candy corn tastes like candle wax to some, and is vanilla-marshmallow-like to others. Turn a pair of candies into your own phony (and edible) fangs, add them as a candy mix-in for your popcorn, or melt the candies and use them to create popcorn balls for a totally "swalty" treat.
231. AirHeads
Originally sold just in "red" flavor, Airheads started off as a way to market a taffy-like candy the Van Melle's U.S. division had from a failed test with Lipton. Now, the sweet, tangy candy is known for its mystery "white" flavor that has kept children guessing for decades. Taco Bell even made a drink out of the white flavor! And if you ever encountered kids selling candy in school, Airheads were bound to be one of their best sellers — it's every kid's favorite. With a tougher texture and bolder flavor, Airheads stand out in a crowded candy market.
230. Froot Loops
It's true: despite having pieces in almost every color of the rainbow, Froot Loops are all just the same flavor. But there's something about brightly-colored cereal in the morning that makes you feel like you're starting out on the right foot. It's hard to feel gloomy when you're munching on something that looks like the kind of thing Pee-Wee Herman would eat. And it tastes great, too — if you're a tea drinker, you might think it tastes a little like Earl Grey, or vice versa.
229. Pepper pot soup
Nourishing, hearty pepper pot soup was once sold to the public, carried about in hot pots by street vendors in Philadelphia during the 18th and 19th centuries; today, it's a bit of a rarer bird. And yet, pepper pot soup is worth seeking out (or making yourself), as you'll be intrigued by its spiced, piquant broth and its ample fillings of greens, kale, bacon, and tripe. It's spicy enough to make your lips tingle, but delicious enough that you'll go back for seconds. It's also developing a name for itself in the Black American community as an ancestral food to cherish.
228. Bloomin' Onion
Despite being Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse's signature appetizer, the Bloomin' Onion is thoroughly American. Featuring a large deep-fried onion cut to resemble a flower with many petals, the dish is often said to have been invented by the steakhouse chain's co-founder Tim Gannon. However, these fried onions are longtime staples of local fairs and carnivals, and some sources maintain that it was actually first made in the mid-1980s at a New Orleans restaurant.
227. Chicken fried steak
It's steak fried like chicken — what a concept! Of course, you're not likely to find this served in the finer steakhouses, but that's hardly a knock against it. Fried until crispy and topped with a cream-based gravy, it's a veritable explosion of country flavor on your tongue — enough to give you visions of beefy nirvana upon first trying it. While it's anything but heart healthy, if you've never tried this dish it's worth finding your nearest Southern meat-and-three and ordering a plate of this gravy-heavy delicacy.
226. Warheads
When only the most sour candy will do, you want Warheads. The name evokes something blowing up, and the logo, with a bobble-eyed cartoon person puckering their lips, promises the exact same for your taste buds. Warheads have been around since the mid-1980s, and it's hard to imagine life without them. Millennials might have dared one another to eat them on the playground during recess; today, we might pick one up of our own accord when we're craving a certain masochistic sensory stimulation. Don't get it twisted — we love Warheads, which predated today's fixation with all sorts of sour candies.
225. 3 Musketeers
Despite being named after the title characters of a famous French novel, these candy bars are all American. For those of us who like a certain purity to their chocolate bar experience while still wanting a bit of filling, 3 Musketeers are perfect: the plain, fluffy nougat center may be simple, but there's nothing wrong with a bit of simplicity, is there? Plus, in mini form, they're a lovely little Halloween treat.
224. Triscuits
Triscuits are arguably one of America's first "healthier" snack foods — they they have been made since 1900 with whole grain wheat and no sugar. Despite their nutritious nature, they're still a favorite childhood cracker because of their crunch and toasty wheat flavor. No other cracker quite has the same flaky, shattering texture when you bite into it, and of course, Triscuits make the perfect base for innumerable different topping combos.
223. Beaver Nuggets
No trip is complete to the gas station/convenience megastores Buc-ee's without picking up a bag of its famous Beaver Nuggets. Packaged in bags emblazoned with the beaver logo, they come in seven different flavors, but none is quite so iconic as the OG, a corn-based puff flavored with a caramel glaze, for that perfect mix of savory and sweet. If you don't live near a Buc-ee's, be sure to grab at least two bags to try and last your entire trip along the great American highways.
222. Hot brown
Don't let the alarming name fool you. Hot brown is just a rather unfortunate way to refer to a delicious open-face sandwich. The dish begins with slices of toasted bread, which are topped with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, and cheese sauce. If you find yourself passing through Louisville, Kentucky, be sure to stop by the Brown Hotel to try this truly original sandwich.
221. Chopped cheese
The chopped cheese was born in Harlem. At first it might seem kind of strange, like a sloppy Joe-grilled cheese mashup, but it actually tastes pretty amazing: seasoned ground beef with peppers and onions, covered in a layer of cheese (which is sliced, not chopped, but flavor outweighs semantics here.) The chopped cheese may not yet be as ubiquitous as the similar Philly cheesesteak, but it's got what it takes to be right at the top of the regional sandwich pantheon.
220. Turducken
The turducken is a Frankenbird made by stuffing a turkey with a duck and a hen. You might expect something huge and scary-looking, but the birds are often deboned, making a pretty compact meat roll whose flavors kind of blend together. Still, with a turducken, it's not about the taste or even the appearance, but rather, the idea of excess that it embodies. Plus, it was a favorite of John Madden, the legendary football coach and announcer, and that alone makes it the most Thanksgiving-y of entrees.
219. Gobstoppers
A Gobstopper is a branded variation on the "jawbreaker" candy, a confection that must be sucked on slowly rather than bitten down upon. Will it actually break your jaw? Maybe not, but your dentist might not appreciate any attempts! As you savor a Gobstopper, it changes colors and flavors, just like the box promises. These were popularized in the '70s, after Roald Dahl wrote "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and its 1971 movie adaptation, "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory," hit screens. It remains a beloved movie theater treat that can be enjoyed quietly and provides a source of fascination for young children.
218. SpaghettiOs
Just thinking about slurping up a bowl of these pasta loops swimming in a tomato-rich sauce is sure to bring on the nostalgia. An invention of the Campbell's company, SpaghettiOs appeared on the scene in 1965 and made a soupy splash with the clever slogan, "Uh-Oh SpaghettiOs." This tagline has permeated American pop culture to become a clever catchphrase that's nearly eclipsed the food itself in terms of ubiquity.
217. Life Savers
Your grandma probably kept a roll of Life Savers in her handbag, fueling some of your earliest associations with this round candy. And yet, Life Savers endure generation after generation. Maybe it's a lack of meaningful competition in the hard candy department; maybe it's the way that the candy somehow rests perfectly on the contours of the tongue. Nowadys, you're more likely to buy individually wrapped candies than a roll, but we'll never get sick of Life Savers.
216. Saltwater taffy
Saltwater taffy may not receive circus peanut levels of hate, but it's still underappreciated. It may be a ubiquitous souvenir offering in coastal tourist towns, but does anyone ever eat the stuff? We do. Yes, the actual candy flavors are pretty muted to the point where it's hard to even guess what they are (although that's part of the fun — licorice? wintergreen? banana?). The real taste, though, is that of sweet nostalgia for seashells and sandcastles of yesteryear.
215. Mississippi pot roast
With an authoritative name like that, you might think Mississippi pot roast is an age-old tradition all the way from the delta. In truth, it was developed in 2001 and became an early viral hit on the internet. But that doesn't make it any less delicious: consisting of beef roast, ranch, and au jus mix, some butter, and peperoncini, it's a little sour, a little spicy, and plenty tasty.
214. Sloppy Joes
This messy sandwich certainly has its various origin stories. Said to have been invented in either Sioux City, Iowa, or Key West, Florida, in the late 1920s or early 1930s, the sloppy Joe was also first mentioned at a restaurant in Ohio in the 1940s. This sloppy Joes recipe is ideal for making the most of your mealtime and can be customized with your choice of proteins.
213. Pit beef
Even in Baltimore, humankind cannot live on crab cakes alone. Fortunately, there's pit beef, the turf to their surf. Pit beef is kind of like pulled pork, only made from a cow and thin sliced, not shredded. What really makes a pit beef sandwich stand out is that instead of the meat being coated in sickly-sweet, tomato-based barbecue sauce, the traditional condiment is tiger sauce, which is horseradish mixed with mayo. Sure, it may sound like Arby's Horsey Sauce, but tiger sauce been around at least since the '60s, while the far inferior fast-food knockoff didn't debut until the following decade.
212. Red velvet cake
Red velvet cake was the subject of a pre-internet viral story (urban folklore, we called it back then) about the Waldorf-Astoria billing an exorbitant amount to a customer who'd dared ask for the recipe. Even without the internet lore, this is one of America's greatest dessert recipes, with the subtle tang of buttermilk perfectly balancing the slight bitterness of cocoa powder in the cake. The dramatic color doesn't hurt either.
211. Cioppino
Cioppino may have an Italian name, but it was born in San Francisco. This tomato-based seafood stew is far more flavorful than bouillabaisse (if not much easier to spell). You won't find at every Italian restaurant since it's a kind of complicated recipe that requires a variety of shellfish along with finned fish, but it's well worth seeking out.
210. German chocolate cake
Some dishes are named for their purported country of origin, but German chocolate cake isn't one of them. Instead, it takes its name from some guy in Texas who invented a new kind of baking chocolate. The person we really want to thank, though, is whoever came up with the idea of using said chocolate to make a cake and then — the genius stroke — layering it with coconut-pecan frosting. It's not the prettiest cake, but it's certainly one of the best tasting because (just like with Mounds) chocolate plus coconut plus nuts is a throuple made in heaven.
209. Cobb salad
Cobb salad is practically a turkey club in a bowl, with mix-ins that make it even better. In addition to bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and chicken (turkey works, too), it also includes hard boiled eggs, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles, with everything covered in a tangy dressing. Protein-maxxing while simultaneously eating the rainbow never tasted so good.
208. Potato skins
What's better than a loaded baked potato? A loaded baked potato without all the fluffy white stuff on the inside, that's what. A purer potato experience than most, potato skins are best enjoyed with the skin blistered and crispy, stuffed with gooey cheddar, salty bacon, and maybe a dollop of sour cream. Once these bad boys hit the table at your local bar, that's when you know it's on for the night.
207. Tootsie Rolls
Originating in 1896, these chewy chocolate logs wrapped in twisted wax paper were the first wrapped penny candy. While they may not be the No. 1 candy on the market, they've got an unbeatable nostalgia factor. From penny candy shops to Halloween trick-or-treating hauls, the Tootsie Roll is a defining candy for many Americans — and thankfully, they're still available today when you're craving a sweet and inexpensive pick-me-up.
206. Kandy Kakes
Especially if you're from Philadelphia, you've likely enjoyed a Kandy Kake more than once. These spongy, snack-like cakes layered with peanut butter filling and covered in chocolate icing were initially sold as regional treats exclusively in Pennsylvania until World World II. Since then, the TastyKake company has expanded nationwide. Now, beyond purchasing Kandy Kakes in three unique flavors, you can find other TastyKake products all over America including donuts, cupcakes, and snack bars.
205. Beef on weck
Beef on weck is Buffalo's other iconic food, lesser-known perhaps, but as important to the city as Josh Allen of the Bills. It consists of thinly sliced roast beef, but what separates it from just any old sandwich is the kummelweck roll onto which the meat is piled high. A type of kaiser, the top part of the bun is sprinkled liberally with caraway seeds and salt (traditionally to make the eater thirstier for more beer). For a real authentic beef on weck, visit Schwabl's in the Queen City.
204. Combos
The first Combos were born in the '70s in Michigan and involved nacho cheese stuffed in a pretzel modified by a drill press, although the snack didn't acquire its current name until 1985. Today, Combos are a classic gas station food that you might pick up on an after-work fuel stop or while stretching your legs on a road trip. They're always there and always hit the spot when you want something savory and crunchy. Do you prefer the pizza Combos, the cheddar ones, or even peanut butter? Truly, there's a Combo for every preference.
203. Baby Ruth
There are any number of chocolate-coated caramel-nougat-peanut bars out there, but only the Baby Ruth has a fun back story that totally does not involve one of the hottest players who ever set foot on a baseball diamond. Back in 1921 when the candy bar was born, the manufacturers swore up and down its moniker came from a baby named Ruth instead of the superstar outfielder who slugged 59 home runs for the Yankees that year. Nobody believed this claim, and the Great Bambino was pretty cheesed off not to receive any royalties. By the 21st century, however, Baby Ruth bars had redeemed their reputation sufficiently to spend a few years as MLB's official candy.
202. Cincinnati chili
For every criticism of Cincinnati chili, there's an equally impassioned (and sometimes aggressive) counter-criticism. While there are lots of variations out there, the recipe essentially consists of chili, spaghetti noodles, and shredded cheese. The seasonings used in Cincinnati chili are also unique, at least compared to similar recipes. The addition of cloves, cinnamon, and allspice give the dish a slightly sweet flavor.
201. Gushers
Gushers come by their name honestly ... bite into one, and you're treated to (or assaulted by?) a gush of flavored syrup that's aggressively sweet and an absolute pain to stain-treat if it lands on your clothing. It's more extra than a regular fruit snack, which is part and parcel of Gushers' appeal. Does anybody need colored corn syrup in the middle of a gummy candy? Probably not. Do we occasionally give into nostalgia and buy them anyway, even as adults? Definitely.
200. Dunkaroos
If you're a '90s kid, there's a decent chance you were a fan of Dunkaroos: tiny kangaroo-and-basketball-shaped cookies accompanied by a small well of vanilla or chocolate frosting for dipping. Lucky for you, while these iconic, nostalgic snacks disappeared from grocery store shelves in 2012, General Mills brought them back in 2020 and you can now buy Dunkaroos in the two classic flavors again, as well as occasional limited time ones.
199. Funyuns
Imagine the love child of an onion ring and a potato chip, and, baby, you've got a Funyun. It's a little-known fact that Funyuns don't actually contain onion. Rather, they're an extruded cornmeal ring that's fried for that crunchy texture you love, then dusted liberally with onion powder for that allium punch. When you bring home a mixed box of individual chip bags, Funyuns are that offbeat treat that somebody always loves the most, a departure from the wafer-thin discs of potato that are its brethren. Has there ever been a better topping for sandwiches? We think not.
198. Pita chips
Pita bread has, of course, been enjoyed in the Mediterranean region for centuries, but pita chips have only been widely eaten in the U.S. from the late-20th century on, and the sturdy snacks were made for heavy or chunky dips that would pulverize regular potato chips. Thanks to the American brand Stacy's, pita chips are a popular staple in many households, with a variety of flavors, like garlic parmesan, and the classic sea salt. They also have uses beyond dipping; crush them up and use them to top salads or macaroni bakes to add a satisfying texture.
197. Bear claw
Some may prefer cinnamon rolls, but we will die (or at least twist an ankle) on the hill that bear claws are the far superior breakfast pastry. Cinnamon rolls tend to be too big and gloppy and usually smothered in dubious white goo. Bear claws, on the other hand, are filled with delicious almond paste and covered in crunchy sliced almonds. Still, if you're Team Cinnamon Roll, we won't try to dissuade you. The fewer people who prefer bear claws, the more of them left for us.
196. Frybread
While frybread is associated with Native American culture broadly, its origins are tied to the Navajo tribe. After being forcibly relocated from Arizona to New Mexico in the late 1800s, frybread was one of the only foods the Navajo people could consistently make with government rations. However, over the years, this staple food has been served and honored by intertribal communities throughout the country, often serving as the crispy, fluffy base for Indian tacos.
195. Bagel chips
If America is going to do anything, it's to chip-ify something, and in the case of bagels, we really hit a home run. Crunchy and perfectly bite-sized, bagel chips can be savory or sweet, seasoned or plain. And the best part is that they are sturdy enough to stand up to your heartiest dip. Bagel chips might not be fancy, but they sure are practical.
194. Baked Alaska
Baked Alaska is another retro dessert that can also be flambéed, but its 1950s and '60s heyday is long behind us. That's a shame, because the fire-and-ice combo of ice cream-topped cake covered in meringue is a combo unlike any other dessert. Baked Alaska done right is pure mid-century magic, and it's long overdue for a comeback in American culture.
193. California roll
Everyone knows that sushi hails from the island country of Japan, yet as their name suggests, California rolls are a uniquely American invention, and a good starting point for newbies to ease into the world of sushi. They're not overly fishy, thanks to the imitation crabmeat that is typically used, and further contain recognizable ingredients like cucumber and avocado. California rolls might not be traditional exactly (they've also been turned inside out to hide the seaweed sheets, called nori, that were unappetizing to American palates when the dish was conceived), but they are well-loved.
192. Stromboli
It surely sounds Italian, but stromboli is actually the invention of a restaurant owner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And what an invention! It takes all the elements of pizza, and bakes the sauce, cheese, and toppings inside the dough in what is essentially a large, stuffed breadstick. And because everything is contained within the doughy exterior, when sliced up for serving you not only get layers of filling, but a neater treat to eat than pizza. Mamma Mia, it's so good.
191. Sour Patch Kids
Currently produced by Mondelez International, Americans have been snacking on Sour Patch Kids for decades. These sour then sweet gummies with a coating of sugar (and citric acid) are one of the most popular and well-known candies on the market, and they're especially welcome in movie theaters. The OG Sour Patch Kids come in a rainbow of colors, including, red, blue, yellow, orange, and green, but a whole new generation of the candy has been introduced, including Sour Patch Strawberry and Fruit, Extreme Sour, Cherry, and Watermelon.
190. Hot Pockets
You can't go wrong with a classic Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pocket, but don't rule out the brand's other flavor options. Along with Meatballs & Mozzarella and Chicken Bacon Ranch, the label offers breakfast varieties, plus High Protein Hot Pockets with ingredients like chipotle chicken and black beans. It's pretty much become a rite of passage for Americans of a certain age to have scalded their mouth at least once biting into a fresh-out-of-the-microwave Hot Pocket.
189. Poke
Poke (pronounced "POKE-eh") really rose to prominence in the 2010s, hailing from the island state of Hawaii, before making it to the mainland U.S. Most commonly served as part of a bowl, poke typically features some time of marinated diced fish, served on a bed of rice or greens (or both), and accompanied by a number of fresh mix-ins, like avocado, edamame, onion, pickled veggies, and even fruits like pineapple or mango. What has made poke such a hit beyond Hawaii is how easy it can be to customize (or make at home), and how wholesome it typically is.
188. Mozzarella sticks
The ultimate appetizer at casual American restaurants, bars, fast food chains, and takeout joints, as well as a favorite freezer and make-at-home snack, mozzarella sticks are a cheese fan's dream. They're best eaten fresh out of the fryer or oven, when the cheese is still molten and practically liquid, and the outer breading is still crunchy and crisp. Since their inception in the 1970s, sticks have been joined by a variety of shapes, like triangles, as well as the incredibly popular rectangles served up by Chili's, which has spawned "cheese pull" videos aplenty on social media.
187. Peanut butter pretzels
Thanks to a very scientific process called co-extrusion, we have the great American snack known as peanut butter pretzels. In fact, without co-extrusion, the process by which multiple layers (in this case, pretzel and peanut butter) are produced at once, with an outer layer enclosing an inner one, there would be no large-scale production of these salty-sweet bites, which are sold by nearly every major grocery store chain, including Aldi, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Trader Joe's, all under house brand names. So show your appreciation for modern technology by enjoying peanut butter pretzels by the handful.
186. Bananas Foster
The only thing better than dinner with a show is dessert with a side of spectacle, and that's exactly what you get with bananas Foster — or used to, at a time when restaurant insurance premiums weren't so high. Back in the day, they'd prepare the sliced bananas in brown sugar-butter sauce right at your table, then douse it with rum and set it on fire before ladling it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Sadly, most dining establishments don't seem to include the "en flambé" step anymore. However, the dish is surprisingly easy and fun to DIY at home.
185. Chex Mix
Chex Mix, a variation on trail mix that combines Chex cereal with other salty, crunchy, savory elements, is so big that it's since spun off into multiple flavors and even subsidiary snacks like sweet Muddy Buddies. Americans love a salty, crunch bite — reference our ongoing love affair with the potato chip — and Chex Mix has been a major player in our snack bags and in our hearts for over 40 years. This is to say nothing of the countless recipes for homemade Chex party mixes, which predate the commercial pre-packaged product by several decades.
184. Chinese chicken salad
Despite the name, this salad is all-American. Expect some combination of greens — cabbage is seen a lot more here than in other salads — slivered almonds, crispy ramen noodles or fried chow mein noodles, succulent chicken, and maybe even mandarin orange segments. It's typically all doused in a plummy, ginger-forward, otherwise sweet dressing. The ingredients are inspired by Asian fusion dining but are accessible enough to keep in even the most basic American kitchen. It's refreshing, texturally interesting, and, most of all, delish.
183. Baked ziti
Many Italian-American home cooks make baked ziti on a regular basis, and so should you: it's easy and delicious. You get all the flavors of lasagna with a lot less effort. Just cook up a bunch of ziti (or penne, since who can tell under the sauce?) and plop it in a pan with sauce, ricotta, and shredded mozzarella. Word to the wise: There will never be enough sauce. Make a double batch (if it comes out of a jar, don't tell us! We have no pearls left to clutch), then make more sauce to pour over the top.
182. Chicken Caesar wrap
What's not to love about taking everything we enjoy about a Caesar salad (the juicy grilled chicken, the salty Parm, the crispy romaine lettuce) and encasing it in a wrap to make a sandwich? There are some notable variations on the chicken Caesar wrap — some add tomatoes and bacon, for instance — but the critical elements, tied together with a really good Caesar dressing, make a fine meal all by themselves. As far as wrapped salads go, the chicken Caesar is the template.
181. Chimichanga
Born in Arizona and not Tijuana, the chimichanga might taste like your favorite Mexican dishes, but it's as American as apple pie. Whether or not you believe the enduring legend that the chimichanga was born when a burrito was accidentally dunked in a deep fryer, you can't deny that this crispy, golden, melty creation tastes like happiness on a plate, especially when it's draped in a loving blanket of queso, guac, and other condiments. You can stuff it with steak, chicken, pork, or refried beans (maybe even a combination of those and more), but you already know it's gonna hit the spot.
180. Dirty rice
Dirty rice goes way, way back — enslaved Americans first made it out of discarded meat scraps and offal of slaughtered chickens, which were used to flavor rice. The protein "dirtied" the white rice, hence the name. Today, we tend to use more premium meats, but we've never stopped riffing on dirty rice. Aromatics enliven the pot, whether you lean more in a mirepoix or sofrito direction, and stock gives richness of flavor. Cajun and Creole regions of America have adopted this dish as their own, but its versatility means there's practically no learning curve for anyone who wants to make it.
179. Cheez-Its
If you're an American, you've probably had Cheez-Its as a part of your life for a very long time: tiny red bags packed with your lunch on field trips, bowls brimming with little orange squares served at football watch parties, boxes in the cupboard you crack open when you're feeling peckish. Their slight cheddary bite is enriched by the warm, mellow toasted flavor lent by their cooking process. Start with one handful and you'll find it hard to stop.
178. Tabasco sauce
Every year brings a bumper crop of new hot sauces made with trendy ingredients and ever more incendiary peppers. The one we return to time and again, though, is the granddaddy of all pepper sauces: Tabasco, which has been around for more than 150 years. It's made from nothing more than red peppers, vinegar, and salt, but this simplicity means it can be mixed with almost anything, and its moderate heat level means that it won't drown out the other flavors.
177. Frosty
The Frosty, as you probably know, is the star of the Wendy's treat menu. In the beginning (back in 1965), there was only the chocolate Frosty. Today, depending on the season, you might be able to enjoy vanilla, strawberry, peppermint, or even pumpkin spice, as well as sauce and candy-loaded Frost Swirls and Frosty Fusions. Softer and looser than even soft-serve ice cream, yet firmer than a milkshake, the Frosty is inimitable in consistency and, therefore, highly enjoyable. We've never found a dip that we liked half as much for salty, hot French fries.
176. Hoppin' John
Hoppin' John is traditionally eaten on New Year's Day to invite luck and prosperity into the household, but the heartiness of rice, black-eyed peas, and pork is just as nourishing the other 364 days of the year. Hoppin' John is a product of South Carolina's Low Country, where enslaved people brought the knowledge of how to grow both rice and black-eyed peas. For maximum good luck, you can enjoy hoppin' John with collard greens and cornbread, which might represent paper money and gold in your symbolic meal.
175. Coconut cake
Coconut may be the most underrated of cake flavors. Why settle for a boring old yellow cake when you can have a tropical-flavored one instead? And coconut frosting is something we could just eat with a spoon. Coconut cake is considered a classic Southern dessert and they're more common below the Mason-Dixon line, but we believe it should be easier to find all over the United States.
174. Shrimp and grits
Classic Southern shrimp and grits is a deceptively simple dish ... after all, it consists of just two main ingredients. However, there's a universe of flavor contained in this plate, which is often eaten as comfort food by those in the know. The grits should be buttery, unctuous, and perhaps cheesy. The shrimp should have some snap (no sogginess, please) and maybe a little spice. There may or may not be a lemony sauce or a veggie garnish. Done right, it's an unforgettable meal made all the more enjoyable for its lack of frills.
173. Samoas
Thin Mints may be regarded as the most popular Girl Scout Cookie, but the second-most popular kind is shockingly delicious. Crisp shortbread-like cookies layered in caramel, toasted coconut, and drizzles of chocolate, Samoas are sweet and chewy with just the right amount of crunch. Also known as Caramel deLites, depending on your part of the U.S., they were introduced in 1975 when the Girl Scouts were looking to diversify their cookie lineup.
172. Heath bar
Toffee is a sweet that doesn't get as much love stateside as it does in, say, the U.K., but many Americans appreciate the singular delight that is the Heath chocolate bar. Combining buttery toffee with rich chocolate, you get a lovely snap when you bite into it, along with a mouthful of melty, dreamy cocoa. We might go so far as to say that it's the perfect candy bar. We love M&M's and Snickers, but Heath bars are a less-expected favorite with lasting appeal.
171. Hotdish casserole
The beauty of a Middle American hotdish (which you might also see called a "casserole," though some would argue there's a difference) isn't in its exact contents but the ease with which it comes together and travels. Likely born in agricultural communities, hotdish brought people together at potluck dinners, church get-togethers, and other celebrations. The rise of Campbell's condensed soups was a fundamental milestone in the development of hotdish, which often includes condensed soup — and cheese, pretty much always cheese — as a binder. A warm, savory one-pan meal is always a winner, no matter what you call it.
170. Hot tamales
Did hot tamales come to the Mississippi Delta by way of Mexican migrant laborers picking cotton, or were they a cross-cultural byproduct of the Mexican-American War? It's hard to say, but we're sure grateful that these handhelds established a foothold in the Deep South, where they gained prevalence as a street food. The simplest versions are just seasoned ground meat wrapped in a cornmeal paste and steamed in cornhusks, but tamales are definitely greater than the sum of their parts. Today, no celebratory occasion is quite the same without hot tamales, especially on the Gulf Coast.
169. Junior Mints
Another "gotta have it" movie theater snack, Junior Mints combine a classic pairing of flavors: mint and chocolate. Many are the films we've taken in while popping a mouthful of the candy's chocolatey, astringently minty goodness while trying to keep the characteristic shake of these round little saucers quiet as they rattled through their cardboard container. As we got older, maybe we shared these with a date, too. We don't know why Junior Mints are forever associated with motion pictures for so many Americans, but we're definitely not complaining, either.
168. Snickers
What separates Snickers from the oodles of other peanut-boosted, caramel-oozing, nougat-fluffed candy bars on the market? Well, there's the fact that it's named after a horse (beloved by the Mars family, natch); there's also the fact that it had that fun ad campaign where Betty White played backyard football. But really, it's just an uncommonly strong candy bar all around: it almost feels like a meal in its own right. "Snickers satisfies," indeed.
167. Pasta primavera
Not actually Italian at all, pasta primavera is a bountiful dish in which pasta is loaded up with fresh veggies, which are only lightly cooked so that their beautiful color and crispness remain. The lore goes that it was first served at New York's ritzy Le Cirque restaurant in the 1970s, but today, pasta primavera is a more humble dish that celebrates the bounty of the garden. No single recipe is definitive, and home chefs are definitely encouraged to use what they have on hand. As far as "use it up" recipes go, this one is sophisticated and visually appealing.
166. Pecan pralines
Pecan pralines are a product of the Deep South, a candy that French confectioners created in New Orleans. Today, you can sample sweets from dozens of Southern candy shops, falling more and more rapturously in love. A supple caramel of brown sugar, evaporated milk, and butter nestles itself around a crunchy pecan, creating a confection that's more filling and substantial than candy but not starchy like a cookie. It's like a distant relative of fudge without any chocolate, although it's true that chocolate-dipped pralines exist and are quite popular as well.
165. Banana bread
Nobody is more vehement than the person who tells you not to throw out those over-ripe bananas, because they're going to make banana bread with them. If, by some miracle, they actually do, they'll discover just how easy it is to make banana bread (it's called a quick bread for a reason). Not only is banana bread a great American tradition for using up the tropical fruit, it's so easy to customize with a number of inclusions, like chocolate chips or nuts.
164. Texas caviar
A cold relish of beans, corn, tomatoes, and peppers in a vinaigrette dressing, Texas caviar is said to have gotten its distinctive name from dietician and chef Helen Corbitt, who created it in the 1940s. You can enjoy Texas caviar in many more ways than spendy fish roe: you can scoop it up with a chip, spoon it over a burger for freshness and tang, or serve it alongside BBQ at your summer cookouts. With avocado, it goes creamy, while with citrus juices, it gets mouth-puckering tang.
163. Shrimp scampi
Some of us ate a lot of shrimp scampi in the 1980s, but time has not worn the polish off this simple, yet sophisticated dish. High-quality shrimp is cooked in a sauce of butter, lemon, and garlic, then served over some sort of starch (angel hair pasta is period-appropriate). Not so much a fine dining staple anymore, shrimp scampi earns its rightful place as an easy weeknight meal with definite aesthetic value. You can get it on the table fast, but it still looks impressive enough for company.
162. Nestlé Crunch
Now hold on just a minute — this list is supposed to highlight American foods, and Nestlé sure doesn't sound American to me! Not to worry: Although Nestlé is a Swiss company, the Crunch bar is a pure American invention. First sold in 1938 in Fulton, New York, this chocolate bar filled with crispy rice pieces is as purely satisfying as candy bars get. Over the years, it's been transformed into an ice cream bar, and the snackable Buncha Crunch, proving its enduring popularity.
161. Bagel Bites
Produced by Kraft Heinz, Bagel Bites are the consummate Millennial after-school snack (though when "pizza is on a bagel," so the jingle goes, "you can have pizza any time"). Today's kids, raised with the magical wonder of air fryers, will never know the struggle of heating them up just-right in the microwave. But progress is what happens when a snack has been around for over 40 years.
160. Cake pops
What if you could enjoy cake while standing up at a party — and you only needed one hand to eat it? Whether or not the inventor of cake pops sought to answer this question in particular, they did it anyway. And somehow, by rolling crumbled cake with frosting into balls, coating it with melted chocolate and sprinkles, and then serving it on hand-held sticks, they managed to make cake even more whimsical than it already is (a truly American thing to do).
159. Egg McMuffin
When you hear the words "McDonald's breakfast," what's the first thing that comes to mind? Likely the great American fast food chain's Egg McMuffin, its signature breakfast item that is not only one of the most popular menu items during the morning, it can go toe-to-toe with any of the burgers on offer. It's a simple combination of elements, with an English muffin, freshly cracked egg cooked into a patty, slice of American cheese, and choice of meat (though the classic choice is the slice of Canadian bacon). Yet it's somehow the perfect amalgamation of flavors and textures, and perhaps one of the very best ways to wake your taste buds.
158. Hush puppies
Sit down in many Carolinian seafood restaurants and you will find hush puppies somewhere on the menu. These golden-brown balls, made from cornmeal batter and deep fried, have all the elements of a perfect Southern meal accompaniment: They're crisp on the outside but soft on the inside, delightfully sweet and savory, and bite-sized, to boot. Frankly, they're best eaten with your fingers, dipped into a spicy remoulade.
157. York Peppermint Patties
Another chocolate-mint confection, York Peppermint Patties, actually predates Junior Mints. Henry C. Kessler was behind the treat invented around 1940, and the minty novelty, in which the center is firm instead of chewy, is also enrobed in dark chocolate. We still go gaga for the texture today and love breaking one in half before eating it to admire the snap that Kessler prized. Fun fact: despite what the rules of conventional spelling might prescribe, a single candy is called a Peppermint Pattie, with no "y."
156. Reuben
The origins of the reuben sandwich might be hotly contested, but the result is still the same: Beautifully marbled rye bed, enclosing thick layers of corned beef and tangy sauerkraut, a slice or two of melty Swiss cheese, and a drizzle of Thousand Island or Russian dressing. It is one satisfying bite, whether the sandwich hails from Omaha or New York City. There is also the fact that the reuben becomes increasingly popular in the States around St. Patrick's Day, due to Irish people's tangentially related consumption of corned beef and cabbage; it does tend to stretch the limits of association, but any holiday that gets celebrated with a meaty sandwich is a-okay in our book.
155. Tater tots
Portland, Oregon can lay claim to the origins of tater tots, french fries' stubby, chubby little siblings. These salty, golden nuggets, comprised of shredded or grated potato, binders and seasonings, are a staple in school cafeterias, grocery store freezer aisles, and even some trendy restaurant menus. Though they tend to be homemade in the latter's kitchens, a true labor of love (or hate, depending on who you ask, as the process is laborious), the frozen versions are just as good, if not better, particularly in terms of consistency.
154. White cheddar popcorn
Straight out of Boston, white cheddar popcorn is the runaway hit snack by Smartfood, as the formulation of that cheesy coating (which may have changed in the early 2020s, alas) has proven quite satisfying for many. Seeing how Smartfood basically revolutionized popcorn to customers' delight, other players have gotten into the game, including SkinnyPop and Whole Foods' house brand, 365. Whatever the brand, a good white cheddar popcorn should taste intensely cheesy, a little salty and buttery, and it absolutely must leave a coating of cheddar powder on your fingertips.
153. Milanos
Despite sharing a name with an Italian city, Milano cookies are indeed a very American invention, trademarked by Pepperidge Farms. The sweet treats, which are actually cookie sandwiches, featuring the signature oval-shaped crunchy outer biscuits, enveloping a thin but luscious layer of chocolate, are so-named to invoke the delicacy of European treats. And while the brand started out with just a mint chocolate flavor, it has since expanded to include over 20 different varieties, including London Fog and White Chocolate Mango.
152. The McRib
Ever wonder why McDonald's doesn't sell its famous McRib all year long? Like many other fast food joints and their seasonal items, the chain releases the sandwich intermittently to drum up customer anticipation and increase sales. McRibs were made possible by scientific advances involving meat restructuring, making the menu item a bit of a modern marvel upon its 1981 release. It's probably never going to win any sort of culinary award, the the McRib has a legion of loyal fans.
151. Waldorf salad
Waldorf salad has been pleasing American palates for over a century. This dish features apples as well as celery, walnuts, grapes, and herbs, which are chopped and slathered in a mayo-based dressing. Some chefs also use pickled apples and toasted nuts to dial back the sweetness and create a more refined flavor. It might not be quite as commonplace on tables as it once was, this classic salad certainly stands out among uniquely American dishes.
150. Velveeta
While not everyone is a fan of Velveeta, its melty, cheesy goodness makes it a vital ingredient for dips and mac and cheese recipes (like this cheez-on-cheese Velveeta mac). Don't call it a cheese in polite company, though, because Velveeta is technically a pasteurized cheese product. That's because it's made with whey and milk proteins instead of bona fide cheese.
149. Spam
Hawaii is quite possibly the Spam capital of the world. The food was essential to troops during World War II, but it remained a culinary staple in the state for years after. Spam musubi, perhaps the best-known Hawaiian dish using the canned meat, consists of fried Spam slices, rice, and nori, which are sheets of dried seaweed. While it might not be a refined American food, it's a total original.
148. Fajitas
Whether or not you love being the momentary center of attention, this Tex-Mex staple certainly announces itself when your fajita plate comes out sizzling and steaming from the restaurant's kitchen. Typically consisting of steak or chicken (with variations like shrimp or mushrooms), accompanied by sliced peppers and onions, fajitas are among the most popular Mexican-American restaurant menu items, likely due to their show-boat presentation (they bring the drama) and fresh, accessible flavors. There's also the fact that you, and you alone, are in charge of building your perfect bite.
147. Jambalaya
Many foods get a shout-out in some song or other, but how many are actually the subject of that song? The rice-based Cajun-Creole hodgepodge called jambalaya inspired a musical ode by Hank Williams that has become a country music standard. According to Williams, the only proper accompaniments for this dish are crawfish pie, filé gumbo (a spicy stew made with chicken, sausage, and seafood), and some mysterious substance handed out in fruit jars (best not to inquire as to the contents). Oh, and pierogies? Oops, no, the pirogues mentioned in the song are boats, not dumplings. Too bad, because Polish-Cajun is a fusion cuisine that really needs to happen.
146. Salisbury steak
Don't let the name fool you. Salisbury steak is actually closer to meatloaf or hamburger than a traditional steak, thanks to the dish's use of ground beef patties. This hearty meal also includes mushroom gravy and some kind of starch, usually mashed potatoes, noodles, or rice. In contrast with homemade Salisbury steak recipes, the dish is also a mainstay of microwavable TV dinners.
145. Pop Rocks
This candy represents the American spirit of exploration as well as the serendipity of happy accidents. Created in New York after chemist William A. Mitchell attempted to invent an instant soda mix, these popping candies are a delight for the senses. Eat them as-is or crush them up and use them to rim the glass of your cocktail or mocktail for an extra-fun sip.
144. Reese's Pieces
Proving that chocolate and peanut butter are a supreme culinary combination, Reese's Pieces are a near-perfect snack, at least in our book. While these candy-coated sweets may be popular now, that wasn't always the case. Some have even suggested that the candy's inclusion in "E.T." raised the profile of Reese's Pieces, as the brand experienced a significant sales boost in the aftermath of the film.
143. Pringles
Pringles might not be genuine potato chips (they're actually categorized as crisps), but that doesn't make them any less tasty. The curved potato product comes in a variety of flavors, including Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger, Dill Pickle, Texas BBQ Brisket, and Honey Mustard. While the brand is a household name now, Pringles started out as Newfangled Potato Chips, which doesn't necessarily roll off the tongue. Today, it's that snack that "once you pop, you can't stop."
142. Philly cheesesteak
Philadelphians can get a little impassioned about their famous sandwich, and with good reason. The merits of sizzling beef strips, onions, and cheese (Cheez Whiz, American, or provolone being the most popular choices) on a toasty roll are hard to deny from a taste perspective. Whichever cheese type you opt for, no visit to the city of brotherly love is complete without grabbing one of these bad boys.
141. Jell-O
Jell-O may not hold the sway it once did, but the jiggly food still elicits waves of nostalgia in the more decrepit among us (i.e., elder millennials). As for the food's heyday, home chefs in the '50s were fixated on Jell-O because it combined convenience with craftsmanship. Some of the wildest Jell-O concoctions included pimento cheese salad and one recipe that called for ham, mayonnaise, mustard, and cabbage encased in a Jell-O dome.
140. Ambrosia salad
If you've ever been to a picnic, particularly in the South, you've likely come across ambrosia salad. While the recipe has a reputation for being old-fashioned these days, you can't deny the tasty combo of ingredients. Featuring shredded coconut, pineapples, marshmallows, oranges, and chopped nuts, this sweet salad is a great complement to hearty barbecue.
139. Jalapeño poppers
For those among us who love a spicy fried appetizer, jalapeño poppers offer supreme snacking. The soft cream cheese contrasts with the crispy exterior, while the cheese's mild flavor nicely tempers the peppers' heat. The bar food was once limited the restaurant menus, but today most grocery stores now have an array of various frozen versions to pick from.
138. Pirate's Booty
This cheesy, munchable snack has maintained a loyal fan base since 1987. Pirate's Booty was created by the company, Robert's American Gourmet Food, in an attempt to offer a more natural version of other puffed cheese snacks, like Cheetos. Made with real cheddar cheese instead of mysterious cheese-flavored seasoning, these are hard to resist due to their excellent crunch and realistic flavor, and make a great addition to any snack table.
137. Almond Joy
Back in ancient times (the '70s), the Peter Paul Candy Manufacturing Company launched a commercial with a catchy jingle that encapsulated the Almond Joy/Mounds dichotomy: "Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don't." Well, the reason why Almond Joy makes this list is because, half a century later on, we all feel pretty nuts 100% of the time. Not to mention, almonds plus chocolate plus coconut is an awesome flavor combo.
136. Fig Newtons
Fig Newtons might not be to everyone's taste, but I and many other fans will defend these delightful cookies until the end of time. This sweet treat even has its own holiday, which falls on January 16 every year. While they may not be the most exciting of cookies, they're without a doubt the most prevalent fig flavored cookie around today.
135. Crunchwrap Supreme
The Crunchwrap Supreme has remained a cherished part of Taco Bell's menu since 2005. The item is now a permanent fixture, meaning fans can enjoy this mash-up of seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and nacho cheese sauce at any time. (And for any "The Boys" fans out there, it's what Sage would have wanted.)
134. Crab rangoon
Though it's a staple appetizer of Chinese-American restaurants, Crab Rangoon is actually an American dish. The recipe was invented by Vic Bergeron of Trader Vic's fame and is beloved for its crispy fried exterior and creamy interior flecked with imitation crab. As for pairings, a sweet chili sauce offers the right amount of heat to complement this appetizer.
133. Corn nuts
Corn nuts most likely evolved from parched corn, which was an essential form of sustenance for many Native Americans. For many folks today, the crunchy snack (now an official name brand) is reserved for enjoyment purposes thanks to flavors like Kickin' Dill Pickle, Loaded Taco, and Ranch. It's one of those snacks that is pretty much a must-have for any road trip.
132. Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts were created to be a convenient, shelf-stable breakfast food, but they've become an American icon since their inception in the early '60s. Question: Do you toast your Pop-Tarts or werewolf them right out of the pack? Also: Do you agree that unfrosted Pop-Tarts are an abomination? No matter where you stand on these issues, one thing is certain: Cherry is and always shall be the best Pop-Tarts flavor.
131. Cheez Whiz
Cheez Whiz is often associated with Philly cheesesteaks, as "Whiz wit" (meaning a cheesesteak with Cheese Whiz and onions) is a commonly heard refrain from those ordering the city's famous sandwich. The melty cheese dip is also perfect for adorning hot dogs, nachos, and french fries. While distinctly American, this product was developed for Britons and their Welsh rarebit, which consists of thickly sliced toast and simmering cheese sauce.
130. Beyond and Impossible Burgers
While plant-based patties certainly aren't new, the Beyond and Impossible brands are often credited with perfecting the meatless burger. Both varieties are made with plant-derived proteins that try to replicate beef's juicy texture and meaty flavor. The vegan-friendly products have not only found their way to grocery store shelves but have been incorporated into a range of various fast food menu items.
129. American cheese
American cheese was developed to be a shelf-stable option and is beloved by both kids and adults alike. It also served as a method for J.L. Kraft, who patented the product in the U.S., to make use of older cheeses by blending them with new varietiesimilar to Velveeta. American cheese is never going to get any respect among cheese connoisseurs (after all it's classified as a pasteurized processed cheese product, but it's a go-to for burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches.
128. Biscuits and gravy
Is there any breakfast food more homey and filling than warm biscuits and gravy? Though the individual components date back to Medieval Europe, this particularly cozy dish rose to prominence in America — particularly in Southern states — sometime during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The classic pairing is fluffy, buttery biscuits with creamy, country-style sausage gravy, but you can find versions that feature mushrooms , herbs, and different proteins.
127. Bubble gum
Much to the chagrin of dentists everywhere, bubble gum has been a sweet staple since its accidental invention by Walter Diemer in 1928. This stretchier chewing gum was created by a young accountant for a chewing gum company, who was experimenting with ingredients to find a more cost-effective recipe. From Halloween candy collections to national bubble gum blowing contests (yes, they're a thing), this fun gum has solidified its place in American culture.
126. Spaghetti and meatballs
Yes, they eat both spaghetti and meatballs in Italy, but not together, since meat is typically served as a separate course after the pasta. Meatballs on top of spaghetti, however, is so American it's been immortalized in song. Anyone who's ever gone to scout camp is already singing these words: "On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese, I lost my poor meatball when somebody sneezed." And who cares if it's not "authentic" to Italy? It's a delicious combo.
125. Chicken and waffles
Savory, crispy fried chicken doesn't seem like it'd go too well with sweet and soft waffles, especially when topped with even sweeter maple syrup. But oh how it does! This delectable combination is a delicacy in many American diners, and its origins are two-fold. There's the Pennsylvania Dutch version, featuring broiled chicken and waffles with a creamy gravy, and the popular Southern comfort food that stars fried chicken and syrup.
124. Chicken parm
Chicken parm is an undeniably popular restaurant dish, served at casual spots and fine dining establishments alike. And it's no wonder why; the combination of melty parmesan and rich tomato sauce over breaded chicken is absolutely delicious and can be easily dressed up or down. Although you might see it on Italian restaurant menus, this dish is an American take on eggplant parmesan, created by Italian immigrants in the mid-20th century.
123. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
A 2025 Statista survey revealed Cinnamon Toast Crunch to be the most popular breakfast cereal in America (step aside, Honey Nut Cheerios), and it's easy to see why. First produced by General Mills in 1984 after a child submitted the idea for it, this cereal will be gracing bowls and creating delicious cereal milk for years to come — whether those advertisements of "crazy squares" eating each other freak you out or not.
122. Dole Whip
The smooth and creamy blended pineapple treat was once only found at Disney theme parks and the Dole Plantation. Having a cool space to eat a bright and flavorful Dole Whip was the number one reason to go to the Tiki Room in the Magic Kingdom. Then, Dole released the recipe for everyone to make it at home. Surprisingly, the treat wasn't developed in Hawaii or Anaheim, but in Dole's offices in San Jose, California.
121. Cracker Jack
Arguably, the only pastime more quintessentially American than going to a baseball game is munching on Cracker Jack while you're there. This molasses-flavored, caramel-coated snack mix of popcorn and peanuts is also known for having a small prize in every package, but this fun addition didn't come about until 1912 — four years after the Cracker Jack name was made famous by its inclusion in the "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" song.
120. Cream cheese
Cream cheese is delectable on a bagel or even on its own, but its best quality is that it's an excellent addition to so many dishes. This dairy spread brings a rich, creamy tang to both sweet and savory recipes, from cookies to pasta sauce. And despite Philadelphia probably being the best-known cream cheese brand, this creamy condiment was actually developed in New York sometime between the late 1800s and early 1900s.
119. Cupcakes
Seriously, how cool are cupcakes? They're literally miniature, single-serving cakes that require no fork to enjoy and even come in wrappers for minimal mess. As innovative as they may be, though, cupcakes are surprisingly old. The earliest known recipe can be traced back to Amelia Simmons' "American Cookery," which was published back in 1796 and is widely considered the first cookbook written by an American and intended for American audiences.
118. Deep-dish pizza
There's New York-style pizza, Detroit pizza, Neapolitan pizza, California pizza, and more. But deep-dish or Chicago-style pizza stands on its own tier entirely. Invented in 1943, deep dish pizza requires forks to properly navigate their thick layers of cheese and sauce. Dining on one is a must while visiting the Windy City, though deep-dish pizza's growing popularity through the decades has resulted in Chicago-style pizzerias popping up in cities coast to coast.
117. Denver omelet
The Denver omelet is easily the most famous breakfast food to come out of Colorado. The mile-high staple's classic recipe calls for ham, bell peppers, onion, and cheese folded into a fluffy egg casing. Its exact origins are unknown, but it's believed to have evolved from a sandwich with similar ingredients and/or been inspired by egg-focused foods of Chinese railroad workers in the 1800s.
116. Fortune cookies
One of the best parts of Chinese takeout is cracking open one of the little sweet, snappy wafer cookies that come with it and reading the fortune within. Whether or not the fortune is silly, what it's not likely to tell you is that these cookies don't come from China at all. They were invented and popularized in America, likely by Japanese immigrants in California in the early 20th century.
115. Funnel cake
The heavenly scent of fresh funnel cake at a fairground or boardwalk is an iconic part of summer. The deep-fried dough batter is said to trace all the way back to Medieval Europe, but its modern form is a mainstay at American outdoor events and food stands. It typically comes dusted with a generous helping of powdered sugar or covered in other sweet toppings like chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, Nutella, or fruit.
114. Gumbo
One of the coolest things about gumbo is that its origins are just as much of a melting pot as its ingredients. The stew is a hallmark of Louisiana cuisine, developed by various Native American, Cajun, and Creole cultures of the area. Gumbo's featured ingredients typically consist of shellfish, pork, poultry, and vegetables cooked in a dark roux, though there are so many different variations found in restaurants and home kitchens today.
113. Italian roast pork sandwich
The Philly cheesesteak is an obvious go-to when contemplating Philadelphia's sandwich culture, but it's the Italian roast pork sandwich that's considered one of the City of Brotherly Love's best. This tasty sammie lines up sliced roast pork with provolone cheese and broccoli rabe on a hoagie roll. The original early 1900s version created by an Italian immigrant was supposedly just pork on bread but evolved into the layered sandwich beloved today.
112. Jelly beans
Despite their name, jelly beans are a delightfully odd candy that don't actually contain any jelly. The small, hard, oblong sweets are one of the top-selling candies around Easter in the U.S., but they first gained a following as a penny candy in the early 1900s. Today, jelly beans come in a huge range of flavors from traditional hits like grape to more unusual Jelly Belly concoctions like chocolate pudding and buttered popcorn.
111. Nashville hot chicken
Hot chicken is having a moment, inspiring countless TikTok tasting videos and entire restaurant chains. But Tennessee foodies know the long-standing regional dish is far from just a trend. Of its creation, local Nashville legend has it that in the 1930s, Thornton Prince's girlfriend heavily seasoned his fried chicken to punish him for his infidelity, only for him to love it and develop the hot chicken we know and crave today.
110. Pork roll / Taylor ham
In New Jersey, there are two types of people: those who say "Taylor ham" and those who say "pork roll." Both monikers refer to the same thicker-sliced, processed meat — formerly known as Taylor Prepared Ham but renamed Taylor's Pork Roll in 1906. But the real reason it's so famous is because it's put on kaiser rolls with egg and cheese to create the ultimate breakfast sandwich.
109. Po'boy
Subs, grinders, and hoagies are all well and good, but the prince of long sandwiches is the one named after a pauper: the po'boy. It was almost miraculous how a baguette full of fried oysters with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and Tabasco sauce can not only pull you back from the brink of death (a bad hangover) but make you feel that life is actually quite wonderful. New Orleans' own Leidenheimer Baking Company has been baking up bread for this iconic dish for nearly 100 years.
108. Spinach and artichoke dip
One of the best things about spinach and artichoke dip is that it's delicious with so many things. Chips and crackers? Check. Pita bread? Yep! Toasted baguette, pretzels, and veggie slices? Those all taste great with it too. Although it became popular in the second half of the 20th century, it's unclear who first created this savory dip — but they may just be a genius in the satisfying party appetizer department.
107. Thousand Island dressing
Thousand Island dressing has a murky origin story that starts somewhere around the Thousand Islands archipelago on Lake Ontario between Canada and the U.S. But it doesn't really matter, as the condiment's legacy is in what it's become. This dressing transcends salads and is commonly used as a sandwich spread (think Reuben) and dipping sauce. It's also remarkably similar to McDonald's Big Mac sauce, though, officially, it's not the exact same stuff.
106. Twinkies
Twinkies are one of the most recognizable American snack cakes of all time. Today, the cream-filled sponge cake bars are solidly positioned within pop culture, having been featured in multiple blockbuster movies (often under the joke premise that they'll never go bad). Long before they ever graced the screen, though, Twinkies debuted in Illinois in 1930 and garnered popularity for their delectably sweet flavor alone.
105. Muffuletta
If you're into stacked Italian sandwiches bursting with traditional flavors, you can't go wrong with a classic muffuletta. Assembled on a muffuletta loaf, this Louisiana-born staple is layered with provolone cheese and cold cuts like salami and ham, and smothered in a chopped olive salad made with tangy extras like pepperoncinis and roasted red peppers. The invention of the sandwich is attributed to a Sicilian immigrant in New Orleans in the early 1900s.
104. Orange chicken
When it comes to popular Americanized Chinese food, orange chicken tops the list. Surprisingly, this sweet and savory dish was invented by the executive chef of Panda Express, Andy Kao, in 1987. Adapted from a dish from China's Hunan province, the crispy, fried pieces of boneless chicken are drenched in a tangy, orange-flavored sauce. Decades later and this American staple is a consistent offering in Chinese restaurants across the U.S.
103. Giardiniera
Hot, spicy, and a total Chicago street-food necessity, giardiniera is not simply a food, but an experience. Often used to dress Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs, this mix of vegetables will light up your senses upon first bite and give your taste buds a lively test of endurance. This jarred condiment is traditionally made from cauliflower, carrots, hot peppers, and celery that takes weeks — if not longer — to properly pickle.
102. Green bean casserole
Most Thanksgiving Day spreads include some variation of green bean casserole. Originally created in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, who worked at the Campbell's Test Kitchen, the "Green Bean Bake" gave home cooks an easy side they could make with pantry staples available in most post-war kitchens. Believe it or not, it only became a holiday dinner mainstay after The Campbell's Company began printing the recipe on cans of cream of mushroom soup.
101. Cronut
Crunchy, flaky, fried — cronuts are the rightfully celebrated fusion of high-brow French laminated pastries and low-brow deep-fried dough. Dominique Ansel, inventor of the cronut, makes each batch over three days, much like a traditional croissant. Once only available after waiting in a long line at Ansel's New York shop, thanks to their popularity, cronuts are now found in many mom-and-pop donut shops across the country.
100. French onion dip
In 1954, thanks to one crafty homemaker's experimentation with Lipton's Dry Onion Soup Mix, French onion dip was born. Originally coined "California dip" by its creator, this simple dip eventually took on a new alias and its recipe started showing up on boxes of Lipton's dried soup mix packets. Nowadays, this flavorful sour cream-based spread is made with either dried soup mix or from scratch in various ways.
99. Chicken and dumplings
If you're craving a classic comfort meal, chicken and dumplings always hits the spot. European recipes for dumplings and meat-based soups have been prevalent since the 1800s. So naturally, this dish was born as an equalizing meal of sorts — merging many recipes into one. This hearty, flavorful Southern staple is often prepared as a creamy chicken soup topped with raw dumplings that puff up and expand when cooked.
98. Collard greens
Steeped in African American history, collard greens are both a symbol of resilience and a staple food for many families across America. Although collard greens originated in the Mediterranean, they became vital to enslaved Americans looking to recreate the leafy green dishes of their African heritage. Today, collard greens remain a staple side in the South and are often enjoyed as a braised accompaniment to smoked meats like turkey or pork.
97. Cranberry sauce
As early as the late 1600s, cranberries have been mixed with sugar and cultivated in a sweet jam-like sauce by both Native Americans and European colonists. While it's been served alongside turkey and vegetables since the late 18th century, once cranberry sauce underwent canning production and was offered year-round in 1941. Cranberry sauce has today carved out a placeholder for itself on tables across the country during the holiday season.
96. Egg cream
For New Yorkers, the iconic egg cream beverage, sold at ice cream parlors and candy stores, has long been a regional staple. Developed by candy shop owner Louis Auster in the 1890s, this treat is made with milk, chocolate syrup, and bubbly seltzer water. Certain New York natives claim this eggless, creamless drink can only be made with Fox's U-Bet Original Chocolate Flavor Syrup: another New York staple that debuted in the early 1900s.
95. Buckeye candy
If you're a fan of sweet treats featuring chocolate and peanut butter, you can't go wrong with soft, two-bite buckeye candies. Invented in Columbus, Ohio, by Gail Tabor in 1964, these chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls faintly resemble the nuts of a buckeye tree, Ohio's state tree. While you can easily find these confections in candy shops across the Buckeye State, they're also easy to make yourself.
94. Sweet potato pie
This warm and satisfying dessert is a staple of the Southeast. The filling is typically made with a robust mix of sweet potatoes, butter, sugar, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract, and housed in a flaky crust made from flour, shortening, salt, and ice water. Recipes can vary depending on who you ask, but the one commonality everyone can agree on is the incredible taste of sweet potato pie.
93. English muffins
While crumpets and bread-like cakes originated in England around the 17th century, classic English muffins with round, pillowy edges and distinct nooks and crannies were made in New York City by British baker Samuel Bath Thomas in the late 1800s. Nowadays, these somewhat-flat yet tender muffins serve as a go-to breakfast food for countless Americans and are enjoyed in various ways, like with butter or jam, or as part of a breakfast sandwich such as the iconic McDonald's Egg McMuffin.
92. Lucky Charms
There's nothing quite like the vibrant colors, signature texture, and sweet taste of Lucky Charms. Inspired by chewy circus peanuts candy, Lucky Charms were developed in 1964 but didn't fully propel into fandom until the cereal was properly sweetened in 1967. Fast forward to today and you can buy a variety of Lucky Charms products, including multi-flavored cereals, cereal bars, and individual bags of the "magically delicious" cereal.
91. Nerds
Candy lovers can't deny the tangy, sweet flavor, and satisfying crunch of Nerds candy. Despite this confection's murky origins, Nerds debuted in candy aisles across America in 1983 and has evolved rapidly over the last 40-plus years. Not only are the original Nerds candy still available in a variety of fruity flavors, but you can also enjoy other popular Nerds products like Nerds Gummy Clusters, Big Chewy Nerds, and Nerds Ropes.
90. Pigs in a blanket
While the concept of pigs in a blanket traces back to bacon-wrapped oysters in the 1800s, the modern recipe that involves wrapping small hot dogs or sausages in biscuit dough was first published by Betty Crocker in 1957. Today, pigs in a blanket are sometimes made with ingredients such as puff pastry, shredded cheese, and garlic butter. Just don't forget to serve these meaty appetizers with all your favorite condiments.
89. Pimento cheese
As far as creamy, cheese-based spreads go, pimento cheese is one of America's favorites. Whether it originated in the North or South, most varieties of this classic dip contain a similar lineup of ingredients, including cream cheese, mayonnaise, shredded cheese, and pimento peppers. Pimento cheese is easy to upgrade with extra ingredients like cooked bacon and pickled jalapeños, and commonly enjoyed with veggies, on crackers, and spread onto sandwiches.
88. Popsicles
When warm weather hits, nothing cools you down like an icy, sweet popsicle. Believe it or not, the summer treat was invented in San Francisco in 1905 by 11-year-old Frank Epperson, who accidentally left his soda and stir stick outside overnight in frigid temps. From that point forward, popsicles became popular with both kids and adults. After all, what's not to love about a portable, refreshing snack that comes in multiple flavors and sizes?
87. Queso dip
Queso dip is a popular Tex-Mex innovation that has won the hearts (and stomachs) of cheese lovers across the country. While melty cheese dip's origins date back centuries, the Tex-Mex style with peppers, tomatoes, and processed cheese like Velveeta gained a steady reputation at the turn of the 20th century. Still a go-to party appetizer, it can feature ingredients like ground beef, salsa, cream cheese, and fresh toppings like cilantro and green onions.
86. Ritz crackers
When you're in the mood for a simple snack with elite flavor, crunchy and buttery Ritz crackers are a long-favored option. While these salty crackers were invented in 1934 as a way to provide consumers with an upscale snack during the Great Depression, they continue to be one of America's favorites. Not only are Ritz crackers tasty on their own, they also serve as a great accompaniment to casseroles, salads, and charcuterie boards.
85. Breakfast burrito
How could a food that takes everything you love about breakfast, wraps it up into a tortilla, and creates a snug, portable parcel for eating on-the-go be anything but great? Perhaps the best thing about breakfast burritos, aside from how hearty they are, is how easy these New Mexican staples are to customize and tailor to your specific tastes. Need extra protein? Go ahead and wrap up both bacon and sausage. Vegetarian? A variety of sauteed vegetables with your eggs and cheese is equally satisfying.
84. Memphis-style ribs
We could spend the whole length of this article talking about the various regional barbecue styles of America, but when it comes to Memphis, ribs are the star of the show. You can get them one of two ways: dry, which is flavored with generous seasoning, or a "rub," or wet, which is basted with a sweet, smoky barbecue sauce throughout the cooking process. Either way you'll get something sweet, savory, and as tender as a mother on her child's first day of school.
83. Butterfinger
Getting a full-size Butterfinger in your Halloween candy was hitting the jackpot as a kid. The bars lived up to the motto of "crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery." The flaky crunch enrobed in chocolate made it stand apart from all the other candy bars, putting it in a class of its own. The treat has seen its popularity expand over the years to ice cream bars and the now defunct '90s staple, Butterfinger BB's.
82. Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodle cookies are mild, perfectly spiced treats inspired by Dutch and German baked goods. What's more, snickerdoodles were originally snack bars popular among Pennsylvania Dutch bakers that evolved into cookies in the late 1800s. What sets these cinnamon-spiced, vanilla-flavored cookies apart from others is the tangy addition of cream of tartar. In addition to their soft, pillowy texture and cinnamon coating, they have a mild yet tangy flavor most dessert lovers appreciate.
81. Tuna noodle casserole
In terms of hearty and nostalgic comfort meals, tuna noodle casserole has been a staple in American kitchens for close to 100 years. While the first printed recipe for this iconic bake came out in 1934, the inclusion of simple ingredients like Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, canned tuna, and shredded cheese continue to make it a comforting weeknight favorite for many home cooks. The casserole's simplicity and enduring popularity naturally warrants it a coveted spot on our list.
80. Rice-A-Roni
Rice-A-Roni has been a staple side dish on American dinner tables for decades. Inspired by Armenian-style cuisine, Vince DeDomenico created the first Rice-A-Roni product in 1958 in San Francisco(hence its nickname the San Francisco treat). What makes this tasty, convenient food so popular is that it fuses together both rice and pasta. Not only is Rice-A-Roni easy to prepare (especially the single-serve microwaveable cups), but it's available in a wide variety of flavors from teriyaki to Mexican street corn.
79. Loco moco
This comfort food from the Hawaiian islands is a great way to start your day. Made from a generous scoop of rice, topped with a luscious hamburger patty, doused in gravy, and finished off with a fried egg, loco moco is a breakfast meal that you can enjoy whenever you please. Loco moco provides all the satisfying tastes and textures you could possibly want in one easy-to-prepare recipe.
78. Cheetos
Invented in 1948 by one Charles Elmer Doolin, who also introduced the world to the Frito corn chip, this airy, puffed corn snack food was a first of its kind. It has since become one of the most popular snack foods in America, with sales topping nearly 1.3 billion bags annually in the U.S. alone. Today, a number of different types of Cheetos are made, including Crunchy, Mac 'N Cheese, Baked, and the iconic Flamin' Hot variety.
77. Whoopie Pies
Despite its name, the whoopie pie resembles a sandwich, featuring a sweet, creamy filling tucked between two layers of chocolate cake. The origins of the old-fashioned whoopie pie are disputed, often attributed to both Maine and Pennsylvania Dutch bakers. Legend has it that it gets its name from the joyful sounds folks would make when they bite into one. Regardless of its beginnings, one thing is for sure: this baked good is an absolute American classic.
76. Banana pudding
This quintessentially Southern dish is popular across all 50 states. It's both tasty and easy to whip up, since many versions, including Magnolia Bakery's well-loved recipe, are no-bake, requiring only a bit of time to chill in the refrigerator. Even better? It only gets better with time; after about eight hours, the Nilla Wafers soften up, and the flavors mingle together, creating a sweet, fruity, and totally comforting dessert.
75. Boston cream pie
Originating at the Parker House Hotel in Boston, this is an old-fashioned American staple. Despite the semi-misleading name, the Boston cream pie is actually a cake — and a mighty good one, at that. However, you might be more familiar with the Boston cream doughnut, which was inspired by the pie's flavors. It's a yellow sponge cake filled with custard and topped with a rich chocolate glaze.
74. Frozen yogurt
The modern fro-yo craze of the early 2010s in the United States may have faded, but frozen yogurt and its creamy, tangy taste will always live on. Depending on how it's made, it can be a healthier version of ice cream. Regardless, it's worth raising a spoon to as a wonderful option on days when you want a cold treat but aren't in the mood for an ice cream cone.
73. Pineapple upside-down cake
Juicy, fruity, and filled with classic homestyle taste and texture, this gem of Hawaiian origin rose to prominence after a 1925 contest by the Hawaiian Pineapple Company — now known as Dole. The winning recipe belonged to the pineapple upside-down cake. You can make your own with basic boxed cake mix and a can of pineapple rings for a sweet treat that looks even better when upended.
72. Snow Cones
From granita in Sicily to raspas in Mexico, different cultures around the world have their own version of this icy, sugary treat. The American snow cone, however, is defined by its crunchy texture and its sweet, syrupy coating. It's also a staple at school field days and ice cream trucks; whether your go-to syrup is Tiger's Blood or Blue Raspberry, there's no doubt that this summertime treat evokes the very best childhood memories.
71. Parker House rolls
These golden dinner rolls are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Originating in the 1800s at the Parker House Hotel in Boston (the same hotel that claims the Boston Cream Pie), their distinct folded shape allegedly came about by accident. Ever since, Parker House rolls have been a staple on dinner tables across New England and beyond, making them the perfect Thanksgiving side.
70. Fritos
When you think about bags of chips found at a convenience store, it's easy to assume they all have a long list of ingredients. But for nearly 100 years, Fritos has kept its ingredients simple: corn, corn oil, and salt. The snack's recipe and business were developed by a soccer coach from Oaxaca, Mexico, living in San Antonio and bought by C. E. Doolin, who turned it into a chip empire. It's the basis of one of the easiest, tasty meals you can make: Frito Pie. Open up a bag, pour in some chili, sprinkle with cheese and chopped onion — and you're ready to eat.
69. Lobster roll
While you can get them at chain restaurants across the country, a real-deal New England lobster roll belongs on every foodie's bucket list. The Maine-style sandwich is served cold and with mayonnaise, while Connecticut's version is served warm and coated with melted butter. Both will make your mouth water, especially in the summertime alongside a cup of clam chowder and a nice cold beer.
68. Fettuccine alfredo
Fettuccine alfredo was technically invented in Rome in the early 20th century by chef Alfredo di Lelio, but it's unlikely that you'll find it on most menus in Italy today. In the United States, however, the dish is ubiquitous, especially on Italian-American restaurant menus. The U.S. popularized and branded the dish as fettuccine alfredo, which, in its most simple version, contains fettuccine pasta, butter, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
67. Angel food cake
Light as a cloud and oh-so-tasty with a side of strawberries and whipped cream, angel food cake is among the most underrated American desserts. It's made of just a handful of pantry staples, including sugar, flour, salt, egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla, and it's baked in a tube pan that forms a tall, fluffy, and slightly sweet masterpiece.
66. Thin Mints
Let's be honest: There's a fifth season, and it's Girl Scout Cookie season. Spotting those brightly colored boxes on endcaps and tables outside your local grocery store means your snacking game is about to get a whole lot tastier. Thin Mints are one of the most popular and delicious among the assortment. Once you start munching on those soft, dark chocolate-coated peppermint wafers, it's almost impossible to stop.
65. Totino's Pizza Rolls
Whether you grew up in the 1980s or the 2010s, there's a high probability that Totino's Pizza Rolls were a part of your childhood (though you may have known them as Jeno's). The microwaveable mini pizza nuggets are the ultimate after-school snack for U.S. students, and still a freezer-aisle staple. Pizza roll purists might only reach for cheese or pepperoni, but today, you'll find a wide range of flavor options.
64. Boston baked beans
Unless you're from New England, there's a good chance you've never tried Boston baked beans, but it's an American classic for a good reason. The tasty, hearty stew is made from haricot beans, salt pork, molasses, and a variety of spices. Many attribute the first iteration of this dish to Native American tribes of New England. While it has evolved over time, the historic origins of this dish are what make it uniquely American.
63. Cotton candy
There are plenty of American foods and sweets that leave you with sticky hands and blue-dyed tongues, but cotton candy is among the very best of them. This fluffy, cloud-like confection was created in Nashville in 1897(and by a dentist!), and since then, it's made its way into nearly every state fair, amusement park, and festival across the country. It's a favorite among children and adults alike — particularly those with a sweet tooth.
62. Sopaipillas
Sopaipillas are everywhere in New Mexico and are an icon in the state. Warm and filling, sopaipilas are closely related to Native American fry bread and can be found in baskets in many restaurants in the Southwest region. After dinner, drizzle them with honey for a tasty dessert, or order them stuffed with beans, cheese, and meat for a filling dinner.
61. Key lime pie
Apple pie might be an American classic, but Key lime is a unique addition to any dessert lineup (although whether discovered in Key West is a contentious debate). The graham cracker crust possesses the perfect hint of sweetness to complement the tart, key lime-infused custard. While it might look more impressive than a traditional pie, it's quite simple to make using our Key lime pie recipe (but your guests don't need to know).
60. Garlic knots
Garlic knots are exactly what they sound like — little braided pieces of leftover pizza dough brushed with garlic, herbs, and butter, and sprinkled with lots of parmesan cheese. These were first invented in New York City, but you won't have trouble spotting them on pizzeria menus across America. When you do, it's quite difficult to resist the temptation to order a few.
59. Hershey's Kisses
Spotting a little dish of silver, aluminum-wrapped Hershey's Kisses only means one thing: You're in for a totally sweet surprise. Since 1907, these bite-sized drops have been an American chocolate staple. They're the perfect nostalgic treat, whether you bake them into a peanut butter blossom cookie or enjoy them straight out of the candy dish.
58. Cheerios
Of the many cereal brands owned by U.S.-based company General Mills, Cheerios is perhaps the most classic. This breakfast morning staple for families first debuted in 1941 as Cheerioats. Plain oat Cheerios are the OG, but nowadays, there are numerous Cheerios variations to appease the masses. From pumpkin spice to banana caramel, there's a Cheerios flavor out there for everyone.
57. Lemon bars
Few desserts lean into the descriptor of "Americana" quite like the humble lemon bar. Tangy, sweet, and oh so hard to resist, this classic dessert has become a staple in both bakeries and home kitchens. First submitted by Eleanore Mickelson as cookie bar recipe in a 1962 edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune, it's the perfect dessert for anyone craving that perfect combination of both sweet and tart.
56. Milky Way
Milky Way has the distinction of being the very first bar sold by Mars Inc. all the way back in 1923. Now a confectionary giant (among other industries), Mars chose the right bar to stake its legacy upon: This is a sweet, friendly candy bar, replete with nougat and caramel. It may not be the Milky Way galaxy, but it sure is a star.
55. Oysters Rockefeller
Raw oysters might seem like a delicacy, but Oysters Rockefeller takes the shellfish to another level. The sumptuous ingredients that make up this dish accurately reflect the fact it was named for the richest man in the world, John D. Rockefeller, back in 1899. Featuring spinach, cream cheese, panko breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and shallots, it's extremely decadent, and it'll leave you feeling rich, too.
54. Apple dumplings
These come almost as close as it gets to being "as American as apple pie." A dish common in country kitchens for its wholesome flavor, apple dumplings begin with the fresh fruit that has been cored, peeled, and filled with a mixture of butter, brown sugar, warming spices, and sometimes nuts and dried fruit. Wrapped in a pie pastry and baked, this dish is the ultimate comfort food.
53. Bagel and lox (with schmear)
There's nothing like enjoying a batch of bagels and lox with schmear — a tradition born within New York City's Jewish immigrant communities in the late 19th century. The schmear (or cream cheese) is important because it holds the smoked salmon in place and ties the entire sandwich together. Dress it with capers and onions, or get creative with your bagel choice. The possibilities are as endless as they are delicious.
52. Banana split
What's more indulgent and pleasing than a good old-fashioned banana split? Originally conceived by drug store soda jerk David Strickler of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, in 1904, this dessert combines the power of a potassium-rich fruit with scoops of chilly and decadent ice cream. Mix up your dairy flavors and choice of toppings for a fully customized dessert that's sure to satisfy.
51. Black and white cookies
One of the most iconic symbols of New York City is the black and white cookie sold in every bodega in town. The treat is more of a drop cake than a cookie, and these cakey cookies are split down the middle with two icings: chocolate and vanilla. As Seinfeld famously put it, the cookie is "two races of flavor living side by side in harmony."
50. Gooey butter cake
With a name that delivers exactly what it promises, this delightful dessert of St. Louis origin invites you to sink your teeth into a tender and moist marvel. Although many recipes attempt to shortcut with a boxed yellow cake mix, the real-deal version is made scrumptious with a simple yeast-based crust filled with a custard-like blend of vanilla extract, corn syrup, eggs, sugar, milk, cake flour, and, of course, butter.
49. Curly fries
More than just spiraled potatoes, curly fries are extra special because of their seasoning. If you ever find a curly fry without the traditional paprika, black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder — its okay to report them to the authorities — it isn't snitching. From sports bars to national fast food chains like Arby's, the curly fry has become staple side for American diners.
48. Kalua pork
This slow-cooked Hawaiian dish is rich, smoky, and filled with amazing flavor. A staple of community gatherings such as luaus and more, Kalua pig is a succulent style of pulled pork that's traditionally prepared by cooking it in an underground oven with the pork wrapped in a banana leaf. Serve it alongside a scoop of rice or macaroni salad for a fulfilling and memorable meal.
47. Crawfish boil
With deep roots in Louisiana's Cajun and Creole cultures, this dish is a great way to gather friends around for a seafood-filled feast that's teeming with briny flavor. Spice up your crawfish boil with your preferred blend of Cajun seasonings to truly bring the heat. Complement your boil with corn on the cob, red potatoes, and andouille sausage for a robust and memorable meal.
46. Shrimp cocktail
Brimming with briny seafood and a mouthwatering sauce, shrimp cocktail spans the gamut from bargain buffet offerings to fine dining appetizers and everything in between. Originally conceived as an oyster cocktail in San Francisco, this dish eventually evolved into its current crustacean iteration. A mix of ketchup and horseradish is a perfect complement for a batch of succulent and savory shrimp, making it an ideal snack or hors d'oeuvre.
45. Eggs Benedict
Everyone thinks of eggs Benedict as the ultimate brunch dish, and for good reason: the combo of poached eggs, hollandaise, and Canadian bacon is incomparably rich. While many might avoid cooking this at home because they think hollandaise is complicated, blender hollandaise is actually pretty easy. Nothing tells your family "I love you" quite like waking them up with the smell of freshly made eggs Benedict.
44. Chicken pot pie
With roots reaching back to ancient Greece, this iconic comfort food came to America via 18th-century settlers. A typical chicken pot pie includes poultry and vegetables, such as peas, carrots, and mushrooms, all swimming in a rich, creamy sauce that warms from the inside out. The savory filling is housed in a flaky pie crust, making it an absolute American classic that feels like a gentle hug in every bite.
43. Fried green tomatoes
This dish bears a memorable name thanks to the classic book and movie. Although widely considered a food of Southern origin, these fried rounds with a crisp outside and tender inside originated in the Northwest and Midwest parts of the country, courtesy of Jewish immigrants. The crunchy cornmeal batter and tanginess of the underripe tomatoes come together for an unbeatable treat, ideal for dipping into ranch, remoulade, or even comeback sauce.
42. Fried pickles
Hailing from Atkins, Arkansas, in the 1960s, this dill-icious appetizer is a game-time must-have. Combining the satisfaction of crunching into a sour gherkin with that of a crispy outer coating, fried pickles provide the perfect mouthfeel and taste sensation — no matter if you've picked spears or rounds to enjoy. Pair these with other fried foods, like chicken tenders and onion rings, for a snackable summer spread that's sure to please.
41. Ice cream sandwiches
Whether it was your go-to school lunch dessert or your pick at the neighborhood ice cream truck, the ice cream sandwich is an all-around nostalgic summertime treat for many Americans. These days, you'll find a wide variety of the cold treat, but the classic ice cream sandwich consists of airy vanilla ice cream stuffed between two soft chocolate wafers. Simple, comforting, and delicious.
40. Chili con carne
Should chili include tomatoes, or should it be purely pepper? Do beans belong within a half-mile radius of a bowl of red? Is ground beef acceptable, or should it be limited to cubes of chuck? There are countless arguments over what belongs in a bowl of chili, but there's no disputing the truth: there are few things more flavorful and invigorating than a bowl of chili that's been simmering for hours on end. Eat the right spoonful, and you'll feel like you've astrally projected into a cowboy camp from yesteryear.
39. French dip
It's interesting to note that the popular French dip sandwich was invented in California and not France, despite what its name suggests. A simple delight of hearty beef and fluffy bread, the French dip is eaten a little soggy — and thus more wonderful — thanks to the accompanying luscious beef broth dip, commonly referred to as au jus.
38. New York-style pastrami
An advent of immigrant ingenuity that took over New York City, pastrami is a cured classic of savory taste and tender texture. Usually piled high on sliced rye with a dollop of zingy mustard, this beloved sandwich is a must-try among delis far and wide. One bite and you'll understand the meaning of the phrase, "I'll have what she's having."
37. Chicago hot dogs
Chicago dogs are all kinds of wild — why is that relish such a funky shade of green? And isn't it redundant to have a pickle spear, too? What even is a sport pepper? And tomatoes and celery salt, what's up with that? Somehow, however, this incongruous mishmash of ingredients (which also includes onions and mustard) balanced precariously on top of an all-beef frank manages to be the best hot dog you'll ever eat.
36. New York-style cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake is the best way to satiate your sweet tooth when you want a decadent dessert that doesn't skimp on the density. Filled with rich, creamy flavors and a crave-worthy texture, one piece is enough to keep you coming back for more. Although plain is the gold standard variety, famed NY-style cheesecake purveyors like Junior's also offer flavors like strawberry, raspberry swirl, and even chocolate mousse.
35. Deviled eggs
No, deviled eggs didn't get their name from how they can magically hold you at a party's grazing table until you are sickeningly full. Rather, in 18th-century Britain, they earned the moniker thanks to their spice. The version with mayonnaise that we know and love and can't stop shoveling into our mouths initially comes from the Boston Cooking-School Cookbook in 1896. Now, it's hard to imagine them any other way.
34. Peach cobbler
Peach cobbler marks the height of peach season. The warm, buttery crumble atop juicy, sweet peaches makes you wish peach season was all year long. The classic down-home Southern dessert practically demands a scoop of vanilla ice cream. While you can make it with just peaches, sugar, and a crumble-style topping, there are plenty of ways to upgrade an old-fashioned peach cobbler.
33. Peanut butter cups
Americans love to pair peanut butter and chocolate – there's even some science behind it. Travel abroad, and you'll discover that the combination of peanut butter and chocolate is surprising and occasionally off-putting to people who haven't grown up with it. Much of Europe doesn't like peanut butter in general and feels the flavor is too earthy. The granddaddy of the beloved peanut butter cup is of course Reese's, which continues to roll out creative versions of this classic combo.
32. Pecan pie
The pecan is native to America, thought to have been originally cultivated by Native Americans prior to the arrival of European colonists. Gooey, nutty, and all-around delicious, pecan pie is an indulgent dessert often found at autumnal feasts. The flaky pie crust, sticky brown sugar filling, and rich pecan flavor profile make this pie an absolute delight in the fall season and all year long.
31. Rice Krispies treats
Thanks to the efforts of Mildred Day in the Home Economics Department at Kellogg HQ in Battle Creek, Michigan, no party is complete without an easy-to-make tray of Rice Krispies treats. These simple squares are traditionally made from a mix of melty marshmallows and the eponymous cereal, but can be customized with your favorite flavors and ingredients for an elevated take on an American classic.
30. Doritos
If you can only eat one triangle-shaped food and you're not the biggest fan of pizza, Doritos are a solid choice. Maybe you prefer Cool Ranch over Nacho Cheese, or maybe you think the Spicy Nacho flavor isn't spicy enough — but when you're gaming or watching TV, few things hit better than these robust, cheesy corn chips. Just make sure to keep your keyboard clear of cheese dust, champ.
29. M&Ms
M&Ms have been an American favorite since 1941. The colorful, m-stamped, candy-coated rounds of chocolate come in a variety of flavors these days, but the original remains superior. Whether you pour it into a box of popcorn for the perfect movie theater snack, add it to your trail mix for a chocolatey addition, or eat them as a sweet pick-me-up, the candy that claims to melt in your mouth and not in your hand is bound to put a smile on your face.
28. Potato chips
Potato chips are practically a complete food group in the United States, boasting an endless array of styles, flavors, and textures. These snacks may be beloved across the globe, but the modern version of the potato chip was born here in the U.S. of A. The array of chip options perfectly reflects the inventive, often absurd nature of American snack culture.
27. Tuna melt
This sandwich is yet another example of a happy accident in American history that became a beloved dish. It's long been rumored that this sandwich originated when a busy cook accidentally upended a bowl of tuna salad into a grilled cheese sandwich while working at a Woolworth's lunch counter in the 1960s. No matter how this meal actually came to be, Americans are certainly pleased that the hearty sandwich is here to stay.
26. Blueberry muffins
The blueberry muffin, a breakfast icon, took a leap forward with the legendary version from the bakery at Jordan Marsh, a Boston department store. The recipe, adapted from an old New England cookbook, added mashed-up berries to increase the moisture and more butter and sugar to increase the deliciousness. This took it from a sturdy, quick breakfast to an indulgent, timeless treat.
25. Coleslaw
Is there anything better than cooling coleslaw on a hot fried chicken sandwich? Coleslaw is the ultimate summer side dish that complements fried foods and BBQ. People have been shredding cabbage since ancient times, but leave it to the U.S. to add mayonnaise. The Dutch brought "koolsla" to New York, but it was in the South that mayo was added after the sauce spread to the U.S. from Europe.
24. Oreos
Known as "Milk's favorite cookie," Oreos are a classic sandwich of chocolate cookies and craveable creme filling. This American snack has been around for over a century since it was first produced in New York in the early 1910s. Through the years, these sweets have seen a surge in new varieties, including popular versions like lemon, s'mores, mint, and even dill pickle Oreos. With or without a cup of milk for dunking, this cookie is a truly timeless treat.
23. Crab cakes
Baltimore is a city with many culinary delights, including its signature crab cakes. The very best ones include lots of fresh blue crab meat, which is made possible by Baltimore's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay. These crab cakes also have minimal breadcrumbs or other add-ins and must, of course, be seasoned with Old Bay (And for those who indulge, washed down with National Bohemian beer, a.k.a Natty Bo).
22. S'mores
A camping trip in the U.S. isn't complete until someone breaks out the marshmallows, chocolate bars, and graham crackers to make s'mores. The messy treat is made by putting the marshmallow on a stick and roasting it in the fire (the impatient let it catch fire). Once it's gooey, you make a heavenly little sandwich out of the ingredients. One s'mores pro-tip: set the chocolate on the graham cracker on a rock by the fire to make the chocolate melt a little.
21. New England clam chowder
Among the various types of clam chowder, New England style is perhaps the most iconic. Its history spans back to the region's Indigenous tribes, and today, it's made up of a milky broth and comforting ingredients like clams, potatoes, and onions. It's delicious year-round, whether you're seated near the ocean in the summer or in a warm, bustling Boston restaurant in the winter.
20. Garlic bread
It's easy to plow through a whole basket of amazing buttery, garlicky, crunchy garlic bread. The perfect version has toasted bread with a perfect crunch on the outside and a soft, pillowy interior to soak up that garlic and butter. Sold in foil bags you reheat in the oven or in baskets at Italian red-sauce joints, garlic bread is best when you don't go easy on the garlic and butter. When Italian immigrants came to the U.S. and couldn't find olive oil for their bruschetta, they subbed in butter, fortunately for the rest of us.
19. Chicken nuggets
Yes, we know that there is no part of the chicken called the nugget. Often times, it's an amalgamation of various pieces of chicken chopped up and blended before being formed into little pucks for breading and frying. But you know what, there's nothing wrong with using every part of the animal, is there? Whether they're served as small, rounded nuggets or as long, graceful tenders, these pieces of boneless fried chicken are tasty, comforting, and eminently dippable (Ketchup? Ranch? Hot sauce? No wrong choices here).
18. Corn dogs
A staple at baseball games, county fairs, concerts, and beyond, the corn dog somehow weasels its way into every large gathering, as it should. Its origins are disputed, with many theories about where and when it was first invented, and several restaurants scattered across the United States claiming to be its birthplace. One thing's for certain — the tasty yet unlikely combo of cornbread and hot dogs is distinctly American.
17. BBQ brisket
If you cooked a brisket (a cut of beef from the chest of the steer) the way you would cook a steak or a roast beef, it would be almost inedibly tough. How wonderful, then, that we have the humble smoker to cook this hunk of meat low and slow the way it deserves. Season it with dry rub and eat it with a fork, or drizzle it in barbecue sauce and eat it on a sandwich — either way, it'll practically melt in your mouth.
16. Ice cream sundae
We have a law against selling soda on Sundays to thank for ice cream sundaes. Instead of an ice cream soda or float, pharmacists started putting syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top of a scoop of ice cream. These days, we've taken that basic concept and ran with it, with some shops creating massive sundaes full of various toppings. Complicated or simple, it's still ice cream with toppings that always satisfies the sweet tooth.
15. Ranch dressing
Hailing from an actual ranch in California (the Hidden Valley Ranch, to be exact), ranch dressing has claimed the number one spot atop the dressing best-seller list for over 30 years. And it's easy to see why: Creamy, tangy, savory, and herby, it can make salad palatable even for young kids. Meanwhile, child or adult, its dip-ability remains unparalleled, adding rich flavor to crudité, pizza, chicken nuggets, and every fried appetizer imaginable. Of course, in America's world of plenty, there are now dozens of bottled options, and everyone has a favorite brand, about which they feel most passionately.
14. Buffalo wings
If beef on weck is the quieter Buffalonian food, buffalo wings are the loud and proud culinary tradition for the city. Named after the location in which they were invented, rather than the animal (there is no buffalo meat involved in what are actually just chicken wings), they are traditionally tossed in a spicy, orange-hued sauce and served up with a few sticks of celery and blue cheese dressing for dipping — never ranch. Don't even think about asking for ranch dressing with your buffalo wings, at least nowhere in the vicinity of the Queen City.
13. BLT/Turkey Club
The British may have their bacon sandwiches, but the American addition of lettuce and tomato makes the BLT a true classic (and a short, snappy acronym to boot). There is one thing that makes a BLT better, though: a slice of turkey to turn it into a turkey club. Layers of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo (and a third slice of bread if you're really going for it) make for a symphony of flavors and textures few sandwiches can match.
12. Brownies
While people say "American as apple pie," perhaps the phrase should correctly be "American as a tray of brownies," (which, alas, doesn't have quite the same ring to it). It's all right, though; brownies are no less beloved for their lack of related phrases. Rather, they are a thoroughly ubiquitous dessert staple, and brownie mixes can be found in nearly every supermarket (ready-made or boxed in mixes), at any gathering, and in so many different variations on the chocolatey, fudgy theme that it boggles the mind.
11. Pulled pork
Many places are famous for their barbecue styles, including Texas and Kansas, but another contender for the best barbecue is the pulled pork served up at North Carolina barbecue stands. The glories of smoked, shredded pig doused in vinegar and pepper and very little more are hard to describe to someone who has yet to experience them. A simple dish, but pure porcine perfection.
10. Ketchup
Although the concept of ketchup has been around since the 17th century, early examples were usually made with mushrooms. It wasn't until 1812, when an American named James Mease published a recipe for tomato ketchup, that it began resembling what we know today. Nowadays, of course, the field is dominated by Heinz and Hunt's, and it's impossible to imagine a world without this tangy, sweet, savory condiment. What else would we smear on burgers and drizzle on fries? Mayonnaise? Mustard? What are you, Dutch?
9. Macaroni and cheese
You can't go wrong with cheese and carbs, and this is one of the combinations purest, most delicious forms. Macaroni and cheese was originally brought to America from France by James Hemings, a chef enslaved by Thomas Jefferson who went with Jefferson to Paris to cook at the American Embassy. Various versions of mac and cheese today ranging from rich, creamy versions made with a milk and egg base and layers of noodles with a breadcrumb topping to the quick-and-easy boxed version made with a packet of processed cheese product.
8. Pumpkin pie
Thanksgiving isn't complete without a slice of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream. The rich, creamy custard pie is so delicious it should be served all year long, but we show restraint and save it for the fall. What started out as a pie became a latte flavor. From there, companies started using pumpkin spice on all sorts of foods. Pumpkin pie flavoring has become synonymous with "basic American," and is now a sign that fall has arrived or is coming soon.
7. Grilled cheese
Every American learns how to make grilled cheese for a reason — it's delicious and simple. Two slices of bread loaded with cheese (cheddar or American) and pan-fried with butter, oil, or even mayo — it's a rich and savory snack or meal. You can dip it in tomato soup for a classic, wholesome dinner. From this basic template, there are many ways to upgrade your grilled cheese, such as adding chips for some crunch or dunking the bread in an egg bath before tossing it in the pan.
6. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
The workhorse of American lunches. Peanut butter, jelly, and bread — seemingly simple, but there are many ways to make it your own. Do you like white bread or whole wheat? Crust or no crust? Creamy or crunchy, sweet or unsweetened peanut butter? Grape, cherry, blackberry, or one of the many other jellies? It can be hearty and filling, sweet and delicious, or anything in between. Customize this simple sammie to your heart's content.
5. Southern fried chicken
Cultures from all around the world have different kinds of fried chicken, and yet something about it feels quintessentially American. Is it the fact that Colonel Sanders of KFC represents us so enthusiastically across the globe? Is it the fact that we just love frying things in general? Or is it just because it's so darn delicious, so well-seasoned and crispy and flavorful, that we associate it with our own country? Either way, once Southern fried chicken is brined in buttermilk and served with creamy gravy, there's no mistaking it for anything else.
4. New York-style pizza
New Yorkers may not agree on which slice shop is the best (Anthony Bourdain argued "the best of the best" was found at Di Fara's), but they will agree that the NY slice beats all others. New York City is the place that originated buying pizza by the slice to make it a quick and affordable snack. The style's hallmarks are gas ovens, more cheese (low-moisture shredded mozzarella), and a light crust sturdy enough to hold the toppings but still tender and springy.
3. Doughnuts
Mmm, doughnuts. These sweet, glazed or frosted rings are an icon of American culture. Their true origins likely stem from various cultures and happy pastry accidents. However, the modern versions took off during World War I, then became more commonplace following the invention of the doughnut machine in 1920 New York. From cake to yeast, glazed to bacon-topped, the variety of doughnut options are just as diverse as America itself.
2. Chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are currently having a renaissance, which is impressive because they never really went away. While some may assume Toll House invented the chocolate chip cookie, its true origins are murky — some trace it back to the 1920s, when American bakers may have simply failed to shave chocolate finely enough for drop cookies. Fresh out of the oven, basic or with added ingredients to take the cookie to the next level, it's hard to find a better treat.
1. Hamburgers
If there's one food that stands out as the nation's most iconic meal, it might just be the hamburger. Found at backyard cookouts, sports stadiums, local diners, and fast food chains, the hamburger is as culturally relevant as it is popular. Condiments, toppings, and bun preferences vary, but the ground beef patties themselves are believed to be inspired by Hamburg steaks, courtesy of German immigrants during the late 19th century. If there was a Mount Rushmore of American foods, you can bet the burger would have a place on it.
Methodology
Putting together a list of the 250 greatest American foods was no small feat. Our team of writers and editors banded together to work out which foods were worthy of such an honor, taking into account popularity, cultural influence, originality, and of course, taste. Naturally, personal opinions played a huge role in this, but we also took into account some of the lesser-known American foods that while they may not be commonplace today, at one time were much more prevalent in the American landscape.
Finally, to keep this manageable, we excluded beverages, produce, foods older than 250 years, and those that actually don't have American origins and aren't significantly different from how they're traditionally prepared — hence, why you won't find apple pie on this list (shocking!).