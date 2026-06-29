The 250 All-Time Best American Foods, Ranked

The canon of American foods is as plentiful as it is impressive. Over its 250 years of existence, the United States has produced some iconic eats that are hard to imagine living without ranging from the surreal to the sublime (and in some cases, all of the above). In no other way is the melting pot of international influences in American culture more salient than when it comes to the food on our plates, blending cultural traditions that have literally brought the entire world to the dinner table. Likewise, expansion and human movement as America grew westward have led to unique pockets of food culture spread throughout our 50 states.

Today, we celebrate our nation's absolute greatest eats that truly characterize what's so special about the U.S. culinary experience. We raise a toast to offbeat candies, exceptional entrees, and unforgettable snacks that define the American experience, and anxiously await the next 250 years of what our national foodscape has cooking.