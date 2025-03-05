The Origins Of McDonald's Beloved Egg McMuffin And How It Changed Breakfast Sandwiches Forever

These days there is no shortage of fast food breakfast sandwich options if you're hungry during your morning commute. Most national chains offer some sort of hand held dish that features eggs, cheese, and salty meat between slices of bread. However this might not be the case if McDonald's hadn't changed the game with its now famous Egg McMuffin.

To be clear, Mickey D's wasn't the first fast food restaurant to come up with a breakfast sandwich; that honor goes to Jack in the Box, which released its Breakfast Jack in 1969. But it was the Egg McMuffin that caught America's attention on a mass scale and encouraged other fast food eateries to enter the breakfast arena.

In 1971, Herb Peterson, a McDonald's franchisee in Santa Barbara came up with the idea of turning eggs Benedict into a sandwich. In fact, you can see this inspiration in the McMuffin even today: The sandwich features an egg and a slice of Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, all elements of eggs Benny. After discovering that producing large amounts of Hollandaise sauce was a problem, he instead added a slice of cheese to the Egg McMuffin. With McDonald's owner, Ray Kroc, on board, the company released the sandwich to test markets in 1972. By 1975, McDonald's restaurants all over the country were selling the breakfast sandwiches, to the delight of customers.

By the early 1980s, the rest of the fast food world had caught wind of the lucrative breakfast market, and many launched breakfast menus of their own.