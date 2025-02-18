What Time Does Jack In The Box Stop Serving Breakfast?
Fast food chain Jack in the Box is known for a lot of things, including its deep fried tacos and, more recently, its smash burgers (known as Smashed Jacks). It's also known for its late night Munchie Meal, which allows you to assemble one entrée, two sides, and a drink. Jack in the Box also sells breakfast, which means you might be curious as to when its serving hours start and end.
Good news breakfast fans, because Jack in the Box' breakfast menu is available all day long. That means you've got access to breakfast if you've had a late shift, or if you're coming home after imbibing a drink or two. There's not a ton of fast food options that serve all-day breakfast now. Ever since McDonald's removed its all-day breakfast option off the menu during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (sigh), things haven't quite felt the same. White Castle and Sonic are some of the rare-few drive-thrus that also sell all-day breakfast, so there's that as a consolation prize, at least.
What breakfast food does Jack in the Box serve?
For those of you who've never had it (or if you need a refresher), Jack in the Box serves a fairly standard breakfast menu of breakfast sandwiches, croissant sandwiches, French toast sticks, burritos, and platters. This includes a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant (a version with both ham and bacon is available), and sandwiches on toasted sourdough, in case you're more of a toast person. There are also sandwiches on burger buns that include some form of meat and cheese, along with a freshly cracked egg. On top of that, there's even a meat-loaded breakfast burrito which has ham, bacon, and sausage in a flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and cheese.
For sides, there are French toast sticks and your usual crispy hash browns. Platters include scrambled eggs, three pieces of French toast, and hash browns, with your choice of sausage, bacon, or a combination of both. There are some days where breakfast for dinner just hits right, you know? Or at midnight, even. Good thing you can still get fast food breakfast whenever you please at Jack in the Box; hopefully the rise in current egg prices won't put too big of a dent in your all-day breakfast plans.