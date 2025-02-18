What Time Does Jack In The Box Stop Serving Breakfast?

Fast food chain Jack in the Box is known for a lot of things, including its deep fried tacos and, more recently, its smash burgers (known as Smashed Jacks). It's also known for its late night Munchie Meal, which allows you to assemble one entrée, two sides, and a drink. Jack in the Box also sells breakfast, which means you might be curious as to when its serving hours start and end.

Good news breakfast fans, because Jack in the Box' breakfast menu is available all day long. That means you've got access to breakfast if you've had a late shift, or if you're coming home after imbibing a drink or two. There's not a ton of fast food options that serve all-day breakfast now. Ever since McDonald's removed its all-day breakfast option off the menu during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (sigh), things haven't quite felt the same. White Castle and Sonic are some of the rare-few drive-thrus that also sell all-day breakfast, so there's that as a consolation prize, at least.