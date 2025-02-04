Waffle House Is Now Charging Extra For Eggs. Here's How Much It'll Cost

The avian flu continues to cause us pain when it comes to egg prices at grocery stores, but restaurants are feeling it too. The popular diner chain, Waffle House, is dealing with the egg shortage by adding a surcharge to each egg served. This comes out to the tune of an additional $0.50 per egg. The surcharge isn't meant to be permanent, however; should market conditions soften, the company may choose to drop the additional fee.

Considering Waffle House specializes in breakfast food, it should come as no surprise to you then that eggs are its best seller. According to the company, it serves 272 million eggs per year (second runner up is hashbrowns at 153 million orders), so any increase in its bestseller's base cost could easily cause some serious financial upset for the company. Waffle House has approximately 2,100 locations, so that's a lot of eggs that are currently affected. Your All-Star Special just got at least $1 more expensive.