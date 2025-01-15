Why There Are Still So Few Eggs At The Grocery Store

Stress-buying backyard chickens might come back into style as an egg shortage remains apparent in grocery stores around the United States. Avian influenza is sweeping its way through flocks and killing off birds at an alarming rate. In November and December 2024, a staggering 17.2 million egg-laying chickens died as a result of contracting the virus. The impact of these devastating numbers reaches consumers in more ways than just low egg supply.

Since 2022, the cost of the avian influenza outbreak has reached over one billion dollars. That high cost falls on consumers. Just as shoppers thought egg prices were coming down, they went right back up. At the close of 2024, egg prices had risen nearly 25% over the previous two months, for both the highest and the lowest quality eggs.

The number of affected birds remains high with the USDA reporting that, as of January 13, 2025, 10.7 million chickens have been confirmed as infected. These numbers include birds in both backyard and commercial egg-laying flocks.