The Highest And Lowest Quality Eggs On Grocery Store Shelves

Okay, so not everyone has the opportunity to buy locally, but we still thought that the potential best egg supplier in the U.S. deserved a shoutout. Eight Mile Creek Farm, spanning 430 acres in upstate New York, has been raising chickens and providing high-quality eggs since 2005. Taking home first place in Cornucopia Institute's Organic Egg Scorecard, Eight Mile Creek received five "eggs" –– the highest rating –– and amassed more than the maximum of 1,700 points.

Cornucopia Institute annually ranks over 100 U.S. egg brands, awarding points based on factors like the chickens' freedom to roam and the company's commitment to its organic label. For example, in 2024, Eight Mile Creek won full points in the categories of animal welfare, spacing, and dedication to the organic label. The farm sells its certified USDA organic eggs through an online store or CSA (community-supported agriculture) shares, making it easier to decide if it's worth it to spend a little more on pasture-raised eggs.

It's not always clear what all the different "organic" labels mean on your carton of eggs, but rankings like Cornucopia Institute's can spotlight which farms put their money where their mouth is, and which are just sneaking by. Eight Mile Creek's founder Pam Schreiber told Cornucopia, "The organic label gives my farm and my poultry products value by helping my customers have confidence that what they are buying is clean food: good for their health and protective of the environment."