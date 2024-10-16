Fast Food Chains Where Breakfast Is Available All Day
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, what's rarely mentioned is that a nutritious, great-tasting breakfast can go beyond starting your day on the right foot. Whether it's a protein-packed meal complete with eggs, bacon, and sausages, or a simple bowl of oats, breakfast can be a comforting treat at any time of the day — or night.
Many restaurants restrict their breakfast to the morning hours, transitioning to lunch service just before midday at around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Luckily, some establishments don't follow this pattern, realizing that some of us love to indulge in our favorite morning meals whenever the mood strikes. Whether open 24/7 or from morning until late evening, these select restaurants understand that modern lifestyles demand flexibility. After all, with regular schedules becoming a thing of the past, the desire for breakfast can hit at any time.
Keen to find out which spots offer non-stop breakfast service? Check out our roundup of restaurants ready to serve you a morning bite at any time of the day.
White Castle
White Castle is famous for its sliders, which the chain is credited with inventing. Traditionally served on a soft bun, the mini burgers feature a variety of toppings, from beef to chicken breast to fish. While the chain has been in operation since 1921, it only started serving breakfast in 1986 with the launch of the sausage or bacon Breakfast Slider with Egg & Cheese. In 2015, White Castle elevated its breakfast game by announcing its new "Anything, Anytime" menu, making all of its items available 24/7.
White Castle serves all-day breakfast sliders, including the Original Slider with egg and cheese. Another option is the Breakfast Slider with egg, sausage, hickory-smoked bacon, and a choice of cheese. For a twist, the same ingredients can be served in a Belgian waffle instead of a soft bun. Alternatively, diners can opt for the Chicken & Waffle Slider with a crispy chicken breast and a slice of bacon. For those with a sweet tooth, White Castle also offers Belgian waffles with a side of syrup. Those who prefer a classic breakfast can also opt for the chain's Breakfast Toast Sandwich, made with egg, sausage, and cheese nestled between two slices of toasted white bread.
Bob Evans
With the slogan "America's Farm Fresh," Bob Evans has stayed true to its beginnings at the Bob Evans Homestead in Ohio, where he started producing his famous sausages in 1948. Evans opened The Sausage Shop restaurant — which would later become the first Bob Evans — in Rio Grande in 1962, primarily as an extension of his sausage business.
While sausages still feature on the menu at Bob Evans, they are no longer the star of the show. Instead, the chain's all-day breakfast menu items include a wide variety of homestyle comfort foods. That said, the restaurant's signature breakfast is The Original Farmer's Choice, which includes the mysteriously-sounding premium breakfast meat, two eggs, hash browns, French fries, hotcakes, and brioche French toast (which doesn't even need syrup to be tasty).
The chain's other around-the-clock breakfast offerings include pancakes with a range of toppings, buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, steak tips and eggs, and sausage gravy and biscuits. For those who can't make up their mind, Bob Evans also serves The Everything Breakfast, a medley of chopped up sausage, hickory-smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce served over hash browns.
Waffle House
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, waffles are a favorite breakfast item for many. Waffles are also ultra versatile — they can be sweet or savory depending on the toppings, which makes them a perfect treat at any time of the day. Luckily, at the Waffle House, the airy, golden snack isn't just limited to breakfast. Better still, the chain is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which means that you can indulge in its menu items whenever your heart — or stomach — desires.
Aside from classic waffles, the chain's breakfast waffles also come topped with pecans, chocolate chips, or peanut butter chips. Diners looking for something more savory can opt for eggs accompanied by a range of sides from USDA Choice Sirloin Steak and pork chops to grilled tomatoes, smoked ham, chili, and grilled mushrooms. Waffle House also serves hash brown bowls with toppings such as sausages, eggs, cheese, and bacon, as well as a range of omelets and sandwiches.
IHOP
Despite its name, the International House of Pancakes, or IHOP for short, serves much more than just fluffy flapjacks. In addition, many of the chain's outlets are open 24/7, serving their full menu at any hour. Whether it's breakfast dishes, soups, salads, or burgers, the chain offers a wide range of options no matter when your appetite comes calling. And with around 1,700 locations across the U.S., you can rest assured that there's probably an IHOP somewhere in a close vicinity when hunger strikes.
From Original Buttermilk Pancakes topped with whipped butter to chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate syrup, flapjacks are IHOP's undisputed bread and butter. But the story doesn't stop there. The chain also serves a huge range of classic breakfast options, such as French toast, eggs Benedict, omelets, and sweet and savory crepes. For diners torn between IHOP's numerous breakfast choices, the restaurant also offers breakfast combos. One of these is the Breakfast Sampler with eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage links, ham, hash browns, and pancakes. Diners can also opt for less traditional breakfast choices such as the Impossible Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo, Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs, and Country-Fried Steak & Eggs.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box was revolutionary when it first opened its doors in San Diego in 1951. Not only did it offer a drive-thru service, but it was also one of the first fast food restaurants to use an intercom system for placing orders. Jack in the Box was also one of the earliest fast food chains to include special breakfast items on its menu, introducing the Breakfast Jack sandwich in 1969. Featuring egg, grilled ham, and American cheese on a toasted bun, the menu item is still a hit with diners.
Jack in the Box's dining philosophy is summed up in the simple tagline: "Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner. Late Night. Get it When you Crave it." And with many of the chain's locations open between 18 and 24 hours a day, this promise is music to the ears of anyone looking to enjoy breakfast outside the traditional hours. Aside from its popular Breakfast Jacks, Jack in the Box offers a range of morning sandwiches served on butter buns, toasted sourdough bread, and warm croissants. Some of the chain's other breakfast options include hash browns, French toast, burritos, and waffle sticks.
Perkins
Perkins has grown in leaps and bounds since it first opened as a simple pancake house in Ohio in 1958. Today, the chain hasn't just expanded its reach to almost 300 locations across the U.S., but also its culinary repertoire. No longer limited to pancakes, Perkins serves a range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that cater to a variety of epicurean preferences.
Available from the moment Perkins opens its doors until closing time, the breakfast menu at the restaurant is both extensive and hearty. The chain's "fresh-cracked classics" include egg combos such as the Triple Egg Dare Ya with sausage links, applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, and crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. Not to be outdone, the "griddle greats" feature the likes of the Scratch-Made Belgian Waffle Platter with eggs and bacon. For those wishing to customize their meal, Perkins also offers a variety of breakfast sides including sausage patties, baked biscuits, hash browns, crispy tots, and fresh fruit.
Bojangles
Founded as a fried chicken restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, Bojangles started selling its famous biscuits shortly after with the debut of its Southern-Style chicken biscuit. One of our favorites is the Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit.
Since cravings don't run on a set schedule, Bojangles serves its breakfast from around 5 a.m. until closing time. The star of the show are still the restaurant's scratch-made buttermilk biscuits. According to Jed Portman, who documented the chain's 48-step biscuit-making process for Garden & Gun, the formula is all about attention to detail. Made fresh every 20 minutes, the biscuit recipe at Bojangles focuses on the precise measurement of ingredients and dough folding.
So what can you expect to find on the all-day breakfast menu at Bojangles? At its most basic, the chain's biscuit offerings are filled with just one ingredient such as country-cured ham or a sausage patty. Diners looking for something a little more hearty, can opt for the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit. Bojangles also serves Sausage Gravy Biscuits, which combine the popular cookies with a satisfying Southern-style gravy.
Au Bon Pain
Translating to "From Good Bread" in French, Au Bon Pain has been serving freshly made pastries and sandwiches since first opening its doors in 1978 at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston. Initially set up to showcase French baking equipment, the store was purchased by Louis I. Kane who promptly turned it into a fully fledged bakery that focused on baked goods rather than selling ovens. The chain flourished, at one stage boasting some 300 restaurants around the world. However, things have taken a turn due to changing consumer preferences over the years, and today, Au Bon Pain only operates 35 restaurants in the country.
Those living in close proximity to one of the remaining Au Bon Pain will be pleased to know that the casual sit-down bakery and cafe serves all day breakfast. While not as extensive as some larger chains, Au Bon Pain's breakfast menu features a range of sandwiches, including Egg Whites, Cheddar, & Avocado and The Good Egg with cheddar, tomatoes, avocado, spinach, and lemon aioli on a rustic baguette. Other of the chain's breakfast choices include a range of bagels, a wrap, and classic oatmeal.
Denny's
Denny's has come a long way since the restaurant first opened as a 24-hour stand called Denny's Donuts in 1953. While the chain is still open 24/7, today it boasts more than 1,500 locations across the U.S. The restaurant has also moved away from donuts and now offers a menu of burgers, salads, and a range of breakfast options. Best of all, all menu items can be ordered at any time of the day or night, making Denny's the perfect choice for both early birds and night owls.
Denny's breakfast dishes cater to carnivores and vegetarians alike, with options such as Country Fried Steak & Eggs, Southwestern Benny Breakfast, and Loaded Veggie Omelet. The chain also serves around a dozen different buttermilk pancakes and crepes with a range of toppings such as cinnamon, double berry, and pumpkin pecan. Those not afraid to push their limits can try the Say It 3 Times Slam from the chain's afterlife menu, which consists of three chocolate chip pancakes topped with cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips, three eggs, and three rashers of bacon. Denny's also offers plenty of different breakfast sides that diners can mix and match, including French toast, hash browns, sausages, grilled ham slices, buttermilk biscuits, and seasonal fruit.
Cracker Barrel
The first Cracker Barrel — then called Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — opened its doors in 1969 on Highway 109 in Lebanon, Tennessee. The aim was to offer traditional country cooking and warm hospitality, as well as gas, to travelers and communities along the interstate highway — something that the chain's founder, Dan Evins, thought was missing at the time. Fast forward to 2024, and the chain has expanded to over 650 locations in the U.S.
Cracker Barrel served breakfast right from day one, offering pancakes, ham, bacon, sausages, biscuits, and grits. Back in the day, however, the restaurant's menu was "handwritten" on a piece of brown paper shaped like a barrel — these were often taken by patrons as mementos of their visit. While the physical menu might have changed over the years, Cracker Barrel still serves breakfast. Best of all, diners can get their breakfast fix from the time the kitchen opens until closing time.
So what's on the menu? Cracker Barrel offers a lineup of classic breakfast plates, such as biscuit benny with a choice of sliced bacon, smoked sausage, impossible sausage, or country or sugar-cured ham. Some other of the chain's iconic dishes include Steak 'N Egg Hashbrown Casserole, Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake, and Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Huddle House
Huddle House was founded in 1964, as a spot for the community of Decatur, Georgia to meet up over a meal after high school football games. Today, the chain boasts around 200 outlets across the U.S., with the greatest foothold in Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky. Known for its hearty comfort food and good old Southern hospitality, Huddle House continues to be a go-to spot for casual meals that won't break the bank.
With the motto "Any meal, any time," Huddle House is committed to serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner as long as the kitchen is open. And since the chain is open 24 hours a day, that's pretty much whenever your stomach starts growling. The restaurant's round-the-clock breakfast menu includes Southern Style Benedict with bacon and diced ham, Biscuits & Gravy, and Eggs & Country Sausage. There is also a range of Big House Breakfasts with three eggs for an extra protein boost. Last but definitely not least, Huddle House also serves a lineup of fluffy pancakes, loaded omelets, and golden waffles.
Sonic Drive-In
As its name suggests, Sonic Drive-In's initial claim to fame was its drive-in service, where customers had their meals delivered to their car windows by carhops, many of them on roller skates. Having opened as Top Hat in 1953 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the drive-in was later renamed Sonic to align with its slogan, "Service at the Speed of Sound," and because the name Top Hat was already copyrighted. Initially serving burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs, Sonic Drive-In started offering breakfast in the 1980s, which can now be ordered any time the restaurant is open.
While Sonic Drive-In lets diners get their breakfast fix at all hours of the day, the breakfast offerings are rather limited compared to some other fast food chains. Where the restaurant stands out from the pack is its range of breakfast burritos, with fillings such as scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, sausages, tots, and ham. The chain's breakfast menu also features French toast sticks with a maple-flavored syrup, and breakfast toasties with eggs, cheese, and a choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. For those with a sweet tooth, Sonic Drive-In also offers the imaginatively-named Cinnabon Cinnasnacks with Cream Cheese Frosting or butter pastries filled with cinnamon roll filling and served with a side of cream cheese frosting.
Marie Callender's
With just 23 locations in the U.S., most of them concentrated in California, Marie Callender's is a regional chain whose presence has dwindled over the years from over 150 restaurants in the 1990s. Nevertheless, the chain remains a firm favorite with a select group of diners, many of whom go back for its famous pies. In fact, Marie Callender's pies is what started the venture out in the 1940s, when Marie sold her pies to local restaurants. The dish became so popular that the Callender family decided to open their own pie shop in 1964 in Orange, California, gradually expanding to a full-service restaurant.
Headlined with the slogan "At Marie Callender's it's always breakfast time," the chain's range of morning bites is pretty extensive. That said, it's worth noting that its French toast, tots, and waffles are not available after 11 a.m. Marie Callender's non-stop breakfast menu lineup includes classics like eggs Benedict, bacon quiche, buttermilk pancakes, and three-egg omelets with a variety of fillings. Diners can also build their own breakfast by choosing their style of eggs, toast or pancakes, and bacon, grilled ham, sausage links, or turkey sausage patties.