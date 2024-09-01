How To Give Your Grilled Sausages An Extra Hit Of Smoky Flavor

For food enthusiasts, smoking meat on an outdoor grill is something like the Mount Everest of home cooking: It's doable, but it requires forethought, proper technique, and the investment in the right kind of gear, like a pellet smoker. For these folks, it's all worth it for the rush of exhilaration they get when they reach the peak — the "peak" being, in this case, meltingly tender ribs, brisket with that telltale pink hue, and perfectly succulent, smoke-kissed sausages. If you're this kind of mountaineer, we've got you covered — just check out our easy tips on transforming your grill into a smoker.

If you're a more casual climber, though, don't fear — even if you've got a gas grill. There's a way to get that irresistible flavor on your sausages and other flame-cooked meats without delving too deeply into the details of two-zone grilling and purpose-built smokers: Just wrap up some wood chips in tin foil, poke holes in the pouch, and throw that on the grates along with your sausage links. When the flames hit that foil pouch, the wood smokes as you'd expect it to, filling the grill with its sweet-savory perfume and making you look like a bona fide pitmaster in the process.