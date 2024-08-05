Transforming Your Grill Into A Smoker Is Almost Too Easy

If heaven has a chow hall, it surely smells like the inside of a Kansas City barbecue restaurant – no other smell is quite so divine as wood smoke mixed with slightly charred meat. Smoking meat at home might seem like it's out of reach for mere mortals, since few have the space or permission to dig an enormous fire pit in the backyard, but the bar to entry isn't nearly that high. Even apartment dwellers can use a stovetop smoker (which should be much safer than a grill on the balcony), but if you have access to a yard or patio and own a charcoal grill, Adam Truhler, aka The Grilling Dad, says you're halfway there.

Advertisement

Truhler tells The Takeout that he often uses a charcoal kettle grill for smoking ribs, pulled pork, and brisket (which is a meat that's not so good when grilled, but tastes amazing if you smoke it). As he explains, "The food is absolutely delicious and the setup is very simple." All you need to do, he says, is create a hot zone by tightly piling the coals on one side of the grill, taking up no more than one-fourth of the circumference, and close the top vents on this side while keeping them open over the coal-free area. The latter side, he says, provides indirect heat for cooking. As for the smoke, this is provided courtesy of wood chunks that you soak in water for 30 minutes before placing on top of the coals.

Advertisement