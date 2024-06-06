The One Beef Cut You Should Keep Far Away From The Grill

Among those who grill, there's a good chance that beef is exactly what's for dinner — according to a 2020 Statista poll, steak was America's No. 1 grilled food with 34% of the vote, while a 2023 analysis of Google trends shared with USA Today found some form of steak to be the most-searched-for food in seven states when combined with the phrase "how to grill." This may seem less statistically significant, but the only other food to take seven states was some form of chicken (which, as we all know, tends to be a lot cheaper, thus affording it the advantage of affordability). Still, when it comes to grilling, not all cuts of beef are created equal. While a ribeye, strip steak, or sirloin may be just what the grillmaster ordered, don't even think about barbecuing a brisket.

What makes brisket not so great on the grill grates? It's because this cut, at least the flat end, can be very muscular and not at all fatty. That's cool if the cow wants to flex in the gym, maybe, but it lacks the necessary fatty marbling that makes for tasty grilled meat. The point end, on the other hand, is very fatty indeed, so much so that the melting fat might cause a grease fire when grilled unless it's trimmed off. Trim too much, though, and you're back to having dry meat. To surmount these potential problems, brisket really needs to be cooked according to that well-known culinary saying: low and slow.