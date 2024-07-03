How To Grill Watermelon For An Impressive Cookout Side

We are well into grilling season, which means that if you can toss something onto the grill, you probably should. Conventional ingredients like hot dogs, burgers, cuts of meat, and veggies are one thing, but we also like adding char to things you wouldn't ordinarily think of, such as fruit.

You can consider some trustworthy standbys like grilled pineapple, grilled avocados for smoky guacamole, and grilled peaches, but there's another fruit that takes well to direct flame: watermelon. We all think of watermelon as a light ice-cold finisher to any backyard barbecue, but one thing you might not have considered is that it too can benefit from some time on the grill.

That's because watermelon's natural sugars can caramelize a bit when cooked over live fire, adding complexity to each bite. Plus, there's that extra smokiness you get from grilling it, especially over charcoal. It's a mercifully easy process; all you need to do is season it, add some extra sugar to give the caramelization process a head start, and throw it on the grill for just a few minutes.

