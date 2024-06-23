Don't Make This Simple Mistake When Grilling Pineapple Slices

Summer food can mean many things, but amid the haze of hot dogs and popsicles two common themes emerge: grilling everything and eating all the fruit. As such, grilled pineapple is the perfect simple yet impressive dish to serve up all summer long. Pineapple is already delicious, of course, but a quick sear on the grill takes it to another level — grilling the fruit breaks down the bromelain enzyme, which is what gives some people a prickly feeling when eating fresh pineapple. It's kind of magical (Actually, it's chemistry, but it certainly feels magical). Plus, grilling is arguably the easiest type of cooking and adds smoky-sweet deliciousness and a beautiful sear to pretty much any food.

Advertisement

Grilling pineapple is incredibly simple and easy (and totally worth it) — just brush the pineapple with a little butter and sugar, add your favorite spices or seasonings if you're feeling fancy, and slap it on the grill. But there is one simple mistake many people make when grilling pineapple: using unripe fruit. Given how delicious grilled pineapple is, it's totally understandable to get a little impatient and want to prepare it before the fruit is completely ripe, but we promise that waiting a few extra days for peak ripeness is well worth it. Because ripe pineapple contains more natural sugars, the fruit will caramelize better, resulting in maximum savory sweetness.