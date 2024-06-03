Toss Avocados On The Grill First For A Silkier Guacamole Every Time

When it comes to guacamole, it seems everyone has their take on what makes it perfect. As for me, I'm a purist; I think a great guacamole is made with ripe avocados, onion, cilantro, lime juice, a little garlic, some salt, and serrano or jalapeño pepper. But many swear that tomatoes must make an appearance, or corn, or pineapple, or lots of chili powder. As you can imagine, such differences could spark some fierce debate (I admit: I despise tomato in my guac), but if there is one thing that everyone might agree on, it's that grilling your avocados first can result in the best guacamole of your life, however you like to doctor it up.

Advertisement

Placing ripe, halved avocados on the grill for a few minutes will make this already creamy fruit luxuriously silky, and it imparts a mild smoky flavor, making any guacamole that much tastier. If you don't have a grill, you can get the same effect by placing avocados cut side down on a grill pan, or broiling them cut side up just until some char develops on the flesh.