For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs You've Ever Tasted, Try These Tricks

Has Ina Garten ever steered us wrong? The answer is no, and she isn't going to start now. Perhaps the most important tip Garten has when making scrambled eggs is to avoid having a mixture that is too runny. So often, recipes tell us to add milk or half-and-half to an egg mixture, but adding too much can actually mute the flavors of the eggs and make them more difficult to make delicious.

Advertisement

You can actually see the liquid ooze out of the eggs when you've added too much, and it seems like the solution would be to cook them a little bit longer, giving the eggs time to absorb the moisture. That slippery slope leads to overcooked, grey eggs. The best way to avoid this is to just use less liquid to begin with.

While batch-baking 16 scrambled eggs, Garten adds just half a cup of half-and-half, which comes down to about 1½ teaspoons per egg. Garten cooks her eggs using the low and slow method, stirring with a wooden spoon all the while. Once her eggs are just about finished, she lowers the heat even more, and to make them creamy, adds goat cheese to taste, and melts butter into it. The consistency of Garten's eggs is slightly runny but mostly creamy, and there's an unmistakable fluffiness that comes through even over video.

Advertisement