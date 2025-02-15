Why The Cheese McDonald's Uses In Egg McMuffins Is The Perfect Choice

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is one of fast food breakfast's mainstay sandwiches. It's simple, quick, and timeless. Something you might not know about it is that the Canadian bacon, freshly cracked egg (yes, Egg McMuffins are made to order), and American cheese handheld is actually based off the concept of eggs Benedict. The sandwich first hit test markets in 1972, and the rest, as you know, is history. But the sandwich wouldn't be the same without its cheese.

That American cheese is exactly what brings it all together. A proper eggs Benedict is similarly constructed, with an open-faced presentation of a toasted English muffin, slices of Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. But hollandaise sauce isn't something that makes for an ideal fast food situation. This is why the American cheese is such a perfect swap. American cheese has been engineered to melt uniformly. When heat is applied to it, the stuff doesn't separate, but rather turns into a silky, fatty, sauce-like situation, which makes for a clever substitution for hollandaise — an Egg McMuffin just wouldn't be the same without it. (That supremely melty texture also makes American cheese a great topping for instant ramen.)