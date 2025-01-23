Here's The Addition You Need For Creamy Instant Ramen
Instant ramen is a kitchen staple, especially for those nights when you really don't feel like cooking and you're on a budget, so ordering takeout feels like a bit of a stretch. The great thing about instant ramen is how many ways there are to dress it up and make it your own. You can add bacon, an egg, or some protein. You can add extra veggies, sauces to intensify the flavor, herbs, sesame seeds, spicy kimchi, or even taco seasoning. The options are truly limitless. But, one particular addition has sparked a bit of a firestorm online. Have you ever thought of adding American cheese to your instant ramen? The New York Times has a ramen recipe that calls for American cheese, created by Korean Chef Roy Choi, so you know it's something we should all be considering.
It turns out, American cheese actually makes instant ramen a whole lot creamier, almost like a miso or tonkatsu broth, without the hours it takes to make one of those. Many argue that American cheese is perfect for melting onto most dishes, which also makes it a good candidate to add to instant ramen.
Why American cheese is the perfect topping for ramen
This is not a complicated recipe — all you have to do is add a slice of American cheese to the top of your ramen once it's cooked and ready to eat. The cheese slice should then melt into the broth as you stir it up, creating a creamy and rich flavor. If you're a fan of cheesy ramen, you can try experimenting with other cheeses to see which one really hits the spot (this could also change based on what other toppings you have in the bowl). Add some shredded cheddar jack cheese for a sharper flavor, or grate in some parmesan cheese to add savory depth to every bite.
Cheese is actually rising in popularity in Korea, as more Koreans choose to add dairy to traditional dishes. This is both for flavor and to balance out the spice level in hotter meals. In fact, the USDA says there's been a 5% growth in Korean cheese imports over the past five years. And, in case you're curious, the most popular cheese Korea imports is mozzarella.