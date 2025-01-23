Here's The Addition You Need For Creamy Instant Ramen

Instant ramen is a kitchen staple, especially for those nights when you really don't feel like cooking and you're on a budget, so ordering takeout feels like a bit of a stretch. The great thing about instant ramen is how many ways there are to dress it up and make it your own. You can add bacon, an egg, or some protein. You can add extra veggies, sauces to intensify the flavor, herbs, sesame seeds, spicy kimchi, or even taco seasoning. The options are truly limitless. But, one particular addition has sparked a bit of a firestorm online. Have you ever thought of adding American cheese to your instant ramen? The New York Times has a ramen recipe that calls for American cheese, created by Korean Chef Roy Choi, so you know it's something we should all be considering.

It turns out, American cheese actually makes instant ramen a whole lot creamier, almost like a miso or tonkatsu broth, without the hours it takes to make one of those. Many argue that American cheese is perfect for melting onto most dishes, which also makes it a good candidate to add to instant ramen.