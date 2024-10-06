In Defense Of American Cheese, The Perfect Choice For Melting

Yes, the main base of American cheese is indeed cheese, of which can be a blend of colby, cheddar, and Swiss, so no, this isn't some wholly artificial product. But the additives can include extra liquid, such as milk, whey, and emulsifiers like sodium phosphate or sodium citrate, which you can actually buy to make your own nacho cheese sauce at home.

These key emulsifiers allow oil and water to bind together, which prevents the oil from separating out when the cheese is melted, and thus gives you that consistent end product, even when it's melted. You might also notice that different brands of American cheese taste different from each other. That's because the base cheeses can vary. So if you find you consistently prefer the taste of one brand of American cheese over another, it could be that you just love the flavor of its base blend over another.

And in terms of nomenclature, you've probably seen that labels on American cheese call it "pasteurized process cheese." That's because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has legally defined it as such. It only needs a minimum of 51% actual cheese in it to be called that, and those additions are what prevent it from being called straight-up "cheese." We've just casually grown to call it American cheese because it's been part of our kitchens for so long — and who's got the time to say all those words at once, anyway?