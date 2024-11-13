For Better Store-Bought Ramen, Reach For One Unexpected Seasoning Blend
Let's get one thing straight: Ramen is life. It doesn't matter if it's from a high-end restaurant or if it's the cheap stuff you get at the grocery store, ramen is savory deliciousness in a bowl. The beauty of ramen is that it can be dressed up or down and, either way, it hits the spot. People have been enjoying this tasty noodle dish for a long time — the recipe originated in China during the 19th century and then made its way to Japan.
Just about everyone I know has a favorite ramen joint they visit when they get the craving, but store-bought is the answer for lazy days or when eating out isn't an option. While ramen works well with additional ingredients, like soft-boiled eggs, sliced pork, and an array of vegetable toppings, people have become increasingly adventurous when elevating their at-home noodle creations. (Does peanut butter really make ramen better? How about ramen fried chicken?) If you're a fan of fiery flavors, reach for a packet of taco seasoning to give your ramen bowl a Mexican-inspired kick.
How to use taco seasoning in ramen
While some ramen dishes can get pretty hot and spicy with just the flavor packet, using your favorite taco seasoning (store-bought or homemade) will give you a whole different experience. Taco blends taste quite unique when combined with noodles, broth, and other Japanese-inspired ingredients.
To begin, cook the ramen noodles per the usual instructions. You can just boil them in water but, if you're feeling boujee, jarred bone broth can add great flavor. Next, measure about 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning while the noodles cook. If you prefer more flavor, you can add extra as you go but taste first to ensure you're not over-seasoning. Depending on how you prepare your ramen, you can dump the seasoning in with the noodles or wait until they're ready to serve and sprinkle the taco blend on top. Either way, integrating your favorite taco spices into ramen will provide a bowl full of smoky flavor that you'll want to experience again and again.