For Better Store-Bought Ramen, Reach For One Unexpected Seasoning Blend

Let's get one thing straight: Ramen is life. It doesn't matter if it's from a high-end restaurant or if it's the cheap stuff you get at the grocery store, ramen is savory deliciousness in a bowl. The beauty of ramen is that it can be dressed up or down and, either way, it hits the spot. People have been enjoying this tasty noodle dish for a long time — the recipe originated in China during the 19th century and then made its way to Japan.

Just about everyone I know has a favorite ramen joint they visit when they get the craving, but store-bought is the answer for lazy days or when eating out isn't an option. While ramen works well with additional ingredients, like soft-boiled eggs, sliced pork, and an array of vegetable toppings, people have become increasingly adventurous when elevating their at-home noodle creations. (Does peanut butter really make ramen better? How about ramen fried chicken?) If you're a fan of fiery flavors, reach for a packet of taco seasoning to give your ramen bowl a Mexican-inspired kick.