Does Peanut Butter Make Ramen Better?
From classic PB&J's and Reese's Cups to ants on a log and mayonnaise peanut butter sandwiches, peanut butter has long been served as a versatile spread that can complement both sweet and savory snacks. It seems there are no limits to how we can incorporate peanut butter into our everyday meals, as it pairs brilliantly with nearly anything. It's safe to say that it takes an acquired taste to enjoy peanut butter in less traditional concoctions, like salads, burgers, and even omelets. Opinions about what the nutty spread does and doesn't blend well with differ widely, but as the adage goes, you can't knock something until you've tried it.
One comfort dish that peanut butter is sure to add a delicious kick to is ramen. Whether it's the classic, slurp-worthy Japanese ramen or the instant-packs college students swear by, adding a scoop of peanut butter to your next bowl is certainly worth a try.
The peanut has proven itself in various cultural dishes
It's no secret that peanuts have been used in numerous meals around the world for its favorable rich and nutty texture. While the exact time and place peanuts were discovered is unclear, the legume originated in South and Central America around 8,500 years ago. European explorers later traveled to the New World and brought the popular peanuts back to Europe, where they continued distributing them to Asia, Africa, and around the world.
Peanut stews and soups are a familiar dish in parts of Central and West Africa. The peanut is also a common ingredient in Southeast Asian cuisine, used in satays, noodles, and curries. In fact, the beloved Thai peanut sauces and curries many of us love and enjoy passionately are actually derived from Malaysian and Indonesian dishes.
Using peanut butter as a base in a homemade peanut sauce is not exactly traditional to the cultural origins of the dish, as peanut butter is a primarily American emblem. If you're looking to cook a traditional satay sauce from scratch, you might want to consider using raw peanuts and prepare for a longer cooking process. But if you're craving a quick peanut-inspired bowl of noodles that resembles the traditional sauce, peanut butter is a simple yet effective way to go.
How you should use peanut butter in your ramen
The high-protein, slightly sweet, and savory qualities of peanut butter can amplify your basic packet of instant ramen by adding layers of flavor and velvety texture. In many ramen recipes, the broth is where the magic happens, and peanut butter can take that magic to new heights. Its thick consistency turns a typical broth into something richer, heartier, and more indulgent.
While you can use whichever peanut butter is sitting in your pantry, it's best to consider the most health-conscious choice, as several peanut butter brands can be excessively sugary and fatty. Opt for a natural, unsweetened peanut butter without added oils. Creamy butter will melt into the broth best, but crunchy will enhance the peanut flavor. For those who are allergic to peanuts, using an alternative nut butter or tahini will offer a similarly smooth and tasty experience.
You can melt two tablespoons of your preferred nut spread directly into your ramen broth, or for an extra kick, blend it with sriracha, soy sauce, gochujang, and maple syrup to craft a sweet and spicy sauce, if that's your thing. Adding proteins like tofu or chicken, red onions, ginger, green onions, and coconut milk to your ramen will further delight your taste buds.
If you're an experimental home chef with a love for peanut butter, you'll definitely want to try this unconventional but satisfying recipe the next time you're in the mood for some nutty ramen noodles.