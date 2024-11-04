Does Peanut Butter Make Ramen Better?

The high-protein, slightly sweet, and savory qualities of peanut butter can amplify your basic packet of instant ramen by adding layers of flavor and velvety texture. In many ramen recipes, the broth is where the magic happens, and peanut butter can take that magic to new heights. Its thick consistency turns a typical broth into something richer, heartier, and more indulgent.

While you can use whichever peanut butter is sitting in your pantry, it's best to consider the most health-conscious choice, as several peanut butter brands can be excessively sugary and fatty. Opt for a natural, unsweetened peanut butter without added oils. Creamy butter will melt into the broth best, but crunchy will enhance the peanut flavor. For those who are allergic to peanuts, using an alternative nut butter or tahini will offer a similarly smooth and tasty experience.

You can melt two tablespoons of your preferred nut spread directly into your ramen broth, or for an extra kick, blend it with sriracha, soy sauce, gochujang, and maple syrup to craft a sweet and spicy sauce, if that's your thing. Adding proteins like tofu or chicken, red onions, ginger, green onions, and coconut milk to your ramen will further delight your taste buds.

If you're an experimental home chef with a love for peanut butter, you'll definitely want to try this unconventional but satisfying recipe the next time you're in the mood for some nutty ramen noodles.