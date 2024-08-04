Do People Really Eat Peanut Butter And Mayo Sandwiches?

Growing up in the South, I occasionally heard talk of peanut butter and mayo sandwiches. At first, I dismissed the concept as something grown-ups had made up to offend children (a category in which I also included coffee ice cream and taxes). Like most kids, I preferred pairing peanut butter with sweet strawberry jam or marshmallow fluff. Mayonnaise? No thank you.

As I got older, I realized that peanut butter and mayo sandwiches are very real. My grandmother, who grew up in North Carolina in the 1950s, always made her peanut butter and banana sandwiches with a thick slick of the tangy, creamy condiment. To me, it seemed like a great way to ruin a perfectly good sandwich, but my grandmother didn't invent this combo and she certainly wasn't alone in enjoying it. Although they aren't as popular as they once were, peanut butter and mayo sandwiches are still very much a thing in the South.