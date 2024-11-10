Ramen Fried Chicken Is Your Hack For The Crunchiest Bite

By now, it's well established that instant ramen has myriad culinary uses beyond the instructions on the packet. We've seen Italian-esque ramen lasagna, Midwestern ramen noodle salad, and even ramen omelet grilled cheese. And now, just when you thought we'd reached peak instant noodle ingenuity, ramen fried chicken.

It might sound a little unconventional, but ramen fried chicken actually makes perfect sense. Creative fried chicken breading is nothing new -– there's cornflake fried chicken, pretzel-crusted fried chicken, cheddar bay biscuit fried chicken, to name just a few. Ramen fried chicken is simply a natural extension of two basic principles: crunchy bits of deliciousness make a superb fried chicken breading, and ramen makes everything better.

The addition of crushed ramen noodles to the fried chicken batter makes the chicken supremely crispy-crunchy, while the ramen seasoning adds an extra hit of savory flavor. If you like your fried chicken extra crunchy, ramen fried chicken is a must-try dish.