Swap Lasagna Noodles With Ramen For A Twist On A Classic

Over the past few years, an unusual food trend has bubbled up on TikTok: ramen lasagna. Popular videos from accounts like @ramenkingivan and @fooddudescook show folks lining baking dishes with dried ramen noodles and topping them with red sauce, cheese, and add-ons like pepperoni. Even Nissin Foods, a popular ramen brand, has a recipe.

Many video commenters are skeptical. Recipes for ramen lasagna even ended up on r/StupidFood, a subreddit for questionable culinary combos. Admittedly, the dish isn't a match for high-quality Italian pasta, but noodles are noodles if you're looking for quick comfort food at the end of the day. Plus, many commenters who've tried it love it. One Redditor likened the recipe to other classic Italian casseroles, like pasta al forno.

While dissenters point out that making lasagna with ramen isn't much easier than using regular noodles, ease isn't the only reason to substitute. Some like the texture, others like the practicality. After all, ramen is dirt cheap and readily available just about everywhere. If you don't have a grocery store nearby, a well-stocked gas station can set you up with ramen, pasta sauce, and shredded cheese. And, while a box of lasagna might necessitate a trip to the store, there's a good chance that you can find a few packets of ramen in the back of a cabinet. (That said, there are plenty of ways to use up noodles without making lasagna if your pantry is overflowing with pasta).

