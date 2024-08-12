Cut Up Hot Dogs To Make BBQ Burnt Ends On A Budget

Kansas City's burnt ends rose to popularity after barbecue joints — not wanting to waste food and looking for something to do with the fatty, crackly ends of their smoked briskets — ended up slathering them in sauce and turning them into sandwiches at the end of the day. It wasn't long before they stopped being a bonus extra and instead became a main event.

Advertisement

If you have a smoker grill but want to keep your budget down, you're in luck — there's a super inexpensive way to get the same kind of idea but with a much more affordable type of meat. That meat? Hot dogs. That method? Super easy, and it should take no more than two hours.

Just score the dogs lightly with a sharp knife, smother them in mustard or barbecue sauce as a binder, and toss on a good handful of seasonings or your favorite rub. Smoke them, pull them out to add butter and brown sugar, and then put them back on until the sugar caramelizes, giving the hot dog pieces a nice sweet char that pairs beautifully with the smoky richness of the meat and sauce.