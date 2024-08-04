5 Single Ingredient Additions To Upgrade Plain Hummus

Ah, hummus. The smooth Mediterranean beauty tastes fantastic on pita bread, in salads, and added to sandwiches. It's a mouthwatering dip that can be enhanced more easily than many people think. Hummus has a base recipe that's easy to make and takes on different flavors beautifully. To make homemade hummus, which is always preferable over store-bought, simply blend cooked chickpeas, tahini, garlic, salt, and lemon to create a plain hummus base.

This base is culinary perfection on its own, but with just a single ingredient, you can transform it into a completely different flavor experience. These single-ingredient additions can make your hummus sweeter, zestier, or more complex, allowing you to tailor the recipe to complement any meal or satisfy specific cravings. There's even a dessert version that's surprisingly delicious. Let's explore each game-changing combination, why it works, and the best ways to enjoy it, starting with one of our favorites: pesto hummus.