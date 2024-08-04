5 Single Ingredient Additions To Upgrade Plain Hummus
Ah, hummus. The smooth Mediterranean beauty tastes fantastic on pita bread, in salads, and added to sandwiches. It's a mouthwatering dip that can be enhanced more easily than many people think. Hummus has a base recipe that's easy to make and takes on different flavors beautifully. To make homemade hummus, which is always preferable over store-bought, simply blend cooked chickpeas, tahini, garlic, salt, and lemon to create a plain hummus base.
This base is culinary perfection on its own, but with just a single ingredient, you can transform it into a completely different flavor experience. These single-ingredient additions can make your hummus sweeter, zestier, or more complex, allowing you to tailor the recipe to complement any meal or satisfy specific cravings. There's even a dessert version that's surprisingly delicious. Let's explore each game-changing combination, why it works, and the best ways to enjoy it, starting with one of our favorites: pesto hummus.
1. Pesto hummus
Pesto hummus combines two of people's all-time favorite dips into one dynamite spread. Its rich, herby flavor adds depth to hummus — it's perfect for elevating your meals and snacks with minimal effort. This savory blend has a fresh, vibrant taste with aromatic notes of basil and garlic. Pine nuts add a subtle earthiness, while Parmesan cheese provides a slightly salty depth. The olive oil in the pesto makes the hummus extra creamy and luxurious.
This variation is incredibly versatile and pairs well with a variety of dishes. Serve it as a dip with crackers, pita bread, or fresh vegetables like cucumber, carrots, and bell peppers. Spread it on toast or a bagel for a flavorful breakfast or snack, or use it as a spread for sandwiches or wraps to add a burst of flavor. Pesto hummus also works wonderfully as a pasta sauce; simply toss it with your favorite pasta and add peas, chicken, or salmon for a simple yet gourmet-tasting meal. For breakfast, try it as a spread in an egg quesadilla or as a topping for scrambled eggs. It even makes a unique and tasty binder for chicken salad.
2. Beet hummus
Possibly the coolest thing about beet hummus is its bright pink color, making it a stand-out appetizer to bring to parties. Beets are not only visually striking but also packed with nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties, giving your hummus an added health boost. This hummus is incredibly easy to make, yet the beets dramatically change the flavor profile of the base dip, adding natural sweetness. For the best results, use cooked beets, either canned or cooked yourself. Raw beets can be too hard to blend well and have an earthy taste that might overpower the hummus.
This vibrant hummus pairs wonderfully with toasted pita chips, veggie sticks like celery, cucumber, or carrots, olives, and crackers. It's also yummy added to grain bowls or paired with a beet and feta salad. Use it as a flavorful spread on falafel wraps or on top of roasted sweet potatoes. Anything that pairs well with a touch of sweetness will complement this hummus beautifully. Even if you're not usually a fan of beets, we think you should give this a try.
3. Roasted red pepper hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus always hits the spot. There's a reason this flavor is so popular in stores — it hits all the right notes and keeps you coming back for more. The roasted red peppers give the hummus a vibrant orange color and add a slight sweetness and smokiness.
If you want a spicy kick and are fine with adding more than one ingredient, use different spices like cayenne and smoked paprika to achieve the right level of heat and customize the spiciness to your taste. This hummus pairs beautifully with grilled pita bread, your favorite crackers, or even pretzels for a game-day snack. It's also tasty for dipping veggies like cucumber, radishes, snap peas, cauliflower, and roasted broccoli. For a lighter option, blend it with a splash of water and olive oil for a spicy sweet salad dressing. If you're in the baking mood, you can't beat homemade bread with this savory hummus.
4. Avocado hummus
If you like guacamole, avocado hummus is likely to "guac" your world. The extra fat content from the avocado makes it incredibly rich and satisfying. If you want to add additional ingredients, the tangy and citrusy notes from fresh lime juice, combined with the herbal flavors of cilantro, will create a bright and refreshing spread. It's a true fusion of two epic dips.
The neat thing about avocado hummus is that basically anything you would enjoy with guacamole, you can now upgrade with avocado hummus. Mexican nachos? Check. Avocado hummus toast? Yes, please. Add a dollop or two to a salad for creaminess or pair it with your favorite protein for a boost of flavor and healthy fats. Avocado hummus makes a colorful and delicious addition to any charcuterie board with its vibrant green hue. Spread it on burgers, sandwiches, and wraps, or use it as a topping on crostini or bruschetta to add a gourmet touch to your appetizers. For a creamy avocado sauce, thin the hummus with either water or additional olive oil and lime juice, and add to pasta, zoodles, potato salads, spaghetti squash, and more.
5. Chocolate hummus
We saved the best for last because, as odd as this combination sounds, chocolate hummus is dangerously good. Imagine the taste of brownie batter or chocolate pudding, but with a nutritious twist. Note: Chocolate hummus recipes tend to omit the savory ingredients like olive oil, garlic, and lemon. Typically, they include chickpeas, a sweetener of your choice, cacao, and an optional fattening agent like peanut butter. The chocolate overpowers the chickpea flavor, resulting in a smooth, creamy texture that is so irresistible, you might find yourself eating it by the spoonful.
There are countless ways to enjoy chocolate hummus. Pretzels, berries, bananas, and graham crackers (for a little s'mores-esque action) make excellent dippers. Fold it into a quesadilla or wrap with fresh fruits for a sweet crêpe-like experience. Surprise your kids by adding a dollop onto their fluffy breakfast pancakes or waffles — they'll demand you make it every time. Use it as frosting on warm brownies to add pizzazz and creaminess or top chia pudding or overnight oats with it. Chocolate hummus is a showstopper at parties, letting people indulge in a dessert-like treat that's healthier than many other options. However you choose to spread it, be sure to relish every bite.