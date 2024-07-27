What To Make With Lasagna Noodles If You Are Tired Of Lasagna

It's the flavors of lasagna, but in an entirely new form: individual lasagna cups. However, if you're looking for flavors that deviate away from classic lasagna, you can still use this format for a more interesting way to use up some leftover lasagna noodles (bonus: The pre-portioned, small servings are great for kids and crowds).

The process will still begin the same way, with a little craftiness and a muffin tin. Par-cook your lasagna noodles and cool them. Then, cut circles and strips from the noodles. Your circles should be about the size of the bottom of a muffin tin well, and the strips should be sized to wrap around the circumference of the well. Place the circles in the bottom of each well and then place the strips around the wells' sides.

From there, it's time to get a little more creative. Any sauce-y ingredient combos topped with cheese will work here as your filling. But you may want to choose combos that typically pair well with noodles. Think a beef and mushroom stroganoff mixture topped with mozzarella, or a creamy tuna casserole base (sans noodles) topped with cheddar and peas.

