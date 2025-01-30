The McDonald's Sandwich To Order If You Want Fresh-Cracked Eggs

There's something about a classic Egg McMuffin (or Sausage Egg McMuffin) that just screams breakfast. I'm drooling just thinking about the egg on a perfectly buttered English muffin with a slice of Canadian bacon. What makes it even more delectable is that the egg is perfectly round and also the perfect size for the English muffin thanks to an "egg ring" that the restaurants use to cook them with on the griddle.

If you're sitting at home thinking, what time does McDonald's even serve breakfast until? It sadly depends on the location, but McDonald's says you can score breakfast at most of their restaurants until 10:30am or 11:00am. And be warned, some believe there are superior times of the day to visit The Golden Arches, (hint: not when they're switching over from breakfast to lunch food) but we'll leave that up to your discretion.

And for what it's worth, McDonald's isn't the only fast food restaurant that knows that freshly cracked eggs go a long way in the fast food world. We've compiled a comprehensive list of what kind of eggs every fast food restaurant uses, so you can bookmark this one.