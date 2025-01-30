The McDonald's Sandwich To Order If You Want Fresh-Cracked Eggs
McDonald's isn't always the healthiest option when you're hungry, but sometimes it's the perfect choice. It's quick, affordable, and available 24 hours a day in most locations. And while a burger and fries is a classic, fast food restaurants have really gotten into the breakfast game over the past few years. But while many fast food chains have their own version of breakfast nowadays, McDonald's absolutely dominates the breakfast game across the country. No really, in a recent survey, 30 out of 50 states said McDonald's breakfast is their favorite fast food breakfast.
When you think of McDonald's breakfast, you probably think of one particular meal: a classic Egg McMuffin and a nice, crispy hash brown. "The Golden Arches" has expanded its breakfast menu over the years, though. You can now get hot cakes, a McGriddle, a biscuit sandwich, or even a sausage burrito. But if you're really craving a fresh cracked egg for breakfast, don't opt for any of those menu items. Instead, order the Egg McMuffin.
Why fresh eggs for breakfast really make a difference
There's something about a classic Egg McMuffin (or Sausage Egg McMuffin) that just screams breakfast. I'm drooling just thinking about the egg on a perfectly buttered English muffin with a slice of Canadian bacon. What makes it even more delectable is that the egg is perfectly round and also the perfect size for the English muffin thanks to an "egg ring" that the restaurants use to cook them with on the griddle.
If you're sitting at home thinking, what time does McDonald's even serve breakfast until? It sadly depends on the location, but McDonald's says you can score breakfast at most of their restaurants until 10:30am or 11:00am. And be warned, some believe there are superior times of the day to visit The Golden Arches, (hint: not when they're switching over from breakfast to lunch food) but we'll leave that up to your discretion.
And for what it's worth, McDonald's isn't the only fast food restaurant that knows that freshly cracked eggs go a long way in the fast food world. We've compiled a comprehensive list of what kind of eggs every fast food restaurant uses, so you can bookmark this one.