How These Fast Food Chains Actually Prepare The Eggs On Their Breakfast Sandwiches

For around 10 years, fast food chains have been focusing on their breakfast menus in an effort to maximize sales at what traditionally used to be a quieter time of day. While pancakes, waffles, and other breakfast foods are sold by many fast food chains, breakfast sandwiches have proven to be the dominant item in recent years. Breakfast sandwiches have proved so popular because they are easy for people to eat on the move, making them perfect for the morning commute. They also bear a lot of similarities to the burgers and sandwiches fast food chains serve throughout the rest of the day. As a result, they are an efficient, cost-effective item for these chains to sell.

As a breakfast staple, eggs are a fundamental part of most fast food chain breakfast sandwiches. In fact, many chains serve breakfast sandwiches that just contain egg alone, although it's important to note that the quality of these sandwiches varies from chain-to-chain. Despite many chains offering sandwiches that are filled with fried, scrambled, or folded eggs, the ways in which they actually prepare these eggs greatly differs. Some use proprietary techniques to ensure their freshly cracked eggs are the same every time. Others have fiddled with the eggs themselves, adding a blend of ingredients to exacerbate some of the food's qualities. Each approach to egg preparation has its own positives and negatives as the following article demonstrates.