Discontinued Fast Food Breakfast Items We Are Probably Never Getting Back

The desire for the loyalty and dollars of customers made all the big fast food chains step up their game and get creative and tantalizing with a fairly limited palate of burgers and fries, so it's not surprising that the breakfast sector is just as imaginative and competitive. After the introduction of the Egg McMuffin and a full breakfast menu by McDonald's in the early 1970s, most every other fast food and quick service chain has tried to get some of those early morning dollars. Interrupting a commute for an egg sandwich, or a coffee and a pastry, is part of a regular routine for millions, and a once-in-a-while treat for so many others. Mostly offering variants on the tried-and-true all-American farm breakfast, or in sandwich form, as well as sweet treats, fast food places rely on loyal customers who expect a certain consistency from their morning orders.

But then those same chains will introduce some dazzling breakfast item, build a customer base for it, and then snatch it away. In the end, those new entries to the fast food breakfast canon just couldn't make it, and they disappear. Here are some of the most notable and popular fast food breakfast items that were discontinued and don't look like they're making a comeback anytime soon.