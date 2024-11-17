Fast Food Egg Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

I remember a time in the not too distant past when a fast food breakfast was difficult to come by. Now, it seems all fast food places offer breakfast sandwiches, and in that crowded marketplace, there's plenty of chains trying to set themselves apart from the crowd.

As a regular Starbucks breakfast sandwich customer, I must admit that even I wasn't completely in love with the offerings the siren offers. So, sampling many different sandwiches from several chains was one delicious and worthwhile bit of research.

As I assembled my list of egg sandwiches, I was keen to select sandwiches from several different fast food chains. This way, I would get a more complete picture of the egg sandwich landscape. Then, over the course of a couple of mornings, I picked up these sandwiches for my husband and me to try and rank. After assessing the texture and flavor of each, I've discovered a whole new breakfast egg sandwich that is definitely a hidden gem.