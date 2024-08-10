The Exact Time McDonald's Switches From Breakfast To Lunch

McDonald's breakfast menu has had millions of people looking forward to an Egg McMuffin or a crispy hash brown for decades. Sadly, for most of the chain's history, its breakfast hours have been limited. This means a lot of us have experienced the sadness of pulling up to the menu board only to find that breakfast hours are over. If you're a lunch lover, it's the opposite. Show up 10 minutes too early and that Big Mac won't be available.

The exact time your local McDonald's makes the jump from breakfast to lunch is impossible for us to say. McDonald's leaves decisions about service time and hours of operation up to its franchisees, which means there's some variance from restaurant to restaurant.

Most locations make the switch from breakfast to lunch at 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. Frequently, McDonald's fans enjoy both the breakfast and lunch menus, but it can be annoying if you're craving a burger or McNuggets in the morning and have to wait. Sadly, it doesn't seem likely that McDonald's will start serving lunch items during breakfast hours (or vice-versa) anytime soon.