Here's What Time Chick-Fil-A Stops Serving Breakfast

A chicken biscuit is my perfect breakfast. It feels a little indulgent, but it's also protein-packed and portable enough to be eaten in the car. Speaking of the car, one of the best places to obtain a chicken biscuit is a fast food establishment, and Chick-fil-A sells one of the best fast food breakfast biscuits. But there's nothing more tragic than waiting 20 minutes in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru hyping yourself up for that biscuit only to discover breakfast is no longer being served (not that I speak from personal experience). This is, however, a preventable tragedy, as Chick-fil-A's breakfast hours are fairly standard.

As of 2024, Chick-fil-A typically serves breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every day except Sunday, when its locations are famously closed. These hours may vary slightly by location, but generally speaking, if you make it to Chick-fil-A before 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, breakfast is on.