6 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches You Should Buy And 6 To Avoid

I distinctly remember a time when getting a breakfast sandwich at a fast food restaurant was one of the absolute highlights of my morning. The McDonald's steak, egg & cheese bagel was always my favorite. My McDonald's bagel preferences were formed during the same years that Teeny Beanies were all the rage, so it's no big leap to say that my love for breakfast sandwiches had been around for a hot minute.

Of course, you don't need to venture to a fast food restaurant to enjoy a breakfast sandwich. Rather, you can simply open your freezer and take out your favorite option; you'll be less than two minutes away from a high-protein, tasty sandwich, provided you choose the right one, of course. Anyone who walks down the frozen food aisle knows there are plenty of choices.

Having sampled several, I can tell you there are definitely some that are well worth buying and others that are better left hanging out in the freezer. To decide which of these sandwiches are worthy of your time and appetite, I considered both flavor and texture. Given that price and quantity are relatively consistent across the category, these factors were only given secondary consideration. Quite simply: The delicious sandwiches that had an enjoyable texture did well, while the ones that were less appetizing or had a disagreeable texture did not.

