The Worst Time Of Day To Satisfy Your Fast Food Itch At McDonald's

While many McDonald's' menu items are still quite high (having effectively priced out its once go-to target audience), many are still willing to shell out extra bucks for a taste of the Golden Arches. So often, though, whether you hit the drive-thru or order head via the app, or go in and order at the kiosks or counter, you're met with long wait times and/or incorrect items (or – horror of horrors – they forget to give you your sauce!). How can you mitigate these occurrences from happening? Avoid McDonald's at the wrong time of day.

According to TikToker @chefmikeharacz, a former McDonald's corporate chef whose content is devoted to the ins and outs of the chain's workings, the very worst time of day to hit up your McDonald's is at 10:30 a.m. His reasoning, seen in the video below, is that at 10:30 a.m. the restaurants are switching over from breakfast to lunch, so the same fryers that are used for hash browns are instead being prepped for, say, fries.

Often there might be a shift change, too, with lunch employees coming and breakfast employees leaving, and the restaurants themselves are starting to see more foot (and actual) traffic as business picks up again. There's a lot of room for mistakes at 10:30, and your wait might be a bit longer, too, as management and employees sort through the daily chaos.