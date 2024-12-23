6 Fast Food Chains That Use Real Whole Eggs And 7 That Don't

Fast food chains that use real whole eggs exist, but you have to look (and we mean really look) to find them. While most restaurants are shelling out egg patties that come precooked and frozen, other chains have stepped up their game to include freshly cracked eggs just like the kind you'd find at home. Of course, there are nuances to what we consider "fresh" whole eggs, so allow us to get specific. When we say whole eggs, we mean the egg is going from the shell directly onto the grill. And though this might seem like a far-off fantasy in terms of fast-food breakfast grabs, you'd be surprised at the restaurants we've found sporting warm, savory, and totally delicious fresh cracked eggs.

So, which fast food chains have the leg up on their egg game? Stay tuned. We're revealing the restaurants that do and don't offer fresh cracked eggs, along with the ones dishing up a mixture of both. Join us as we explore some of fast-food chains that use real whole eggs and ones that don't.