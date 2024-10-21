Does The Chick-Fil-A Free Breakfast Trick Really Work?

Every now and then, it can be fun to feel like you've got the insider scoop at a chain restaurant. Whether it's ordering food off the secret menu at your favorite fast food joint or brilliantly combining McDonald's Filet-O-Fish with another menu item of your choice, being in the loop can make for a fun meal.

But, as many of us have learned, you can't believe everything you find on the internet. Case in point: the supposed hack that gets you free breakfast at Chick-fil-A. The Instagram account, @savewithfelix, shared a way to get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A by simply asking for it. Per the video, you're supposed to go to a Chick-fil-A just before 10:30 a.m., when the restaurant is about to stop serving breakfast.

The idea is that you'll get the remains of whatever breakfast menu items are left. The only way to know for sure, of course, is a late-morning trip to the local Chick-fil-A. But rather than send you on a wild Chick-fil-A chase, The Takeout is ready to put in the leg work for this potential free breakfast hack.