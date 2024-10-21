Does The Chick-Fil-A Free Breakfast Trick Really Work?
Every now and then, it can be fun to feel like you've got the insider scoop at a chain restaurant. Whether it's ordering food off the secret menu at your favorite fast food joint or brilliantly combining McDonald's Filet-O-Fish with another menu item of your choice, being in the loop can make for a fun meal.
But, as many of us have learned, you can't believe everything you find on the internet. Case in point: the supposed hack that gets you free breakfast at Chick-fil-A. The Instagram account, @savewithfelix, shared a way to get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A by simply asking for it. Per the video, you're supposed to go to a Chick-fil-A just before 10:30 a.m., when the restaurant is about to stop serving breakfast.
The idea is that you'll get the remains of whatever breakfast menu items are left. The only way to know for sure, of course, is a late-morning trip to the local Chick-fil-A. But rather than send you on a wild Chick-fil-A chase, The Takeout is ready to put in the leg work for this potential free breakfast hack.
What happened when I tried to get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A
Being the investigative journalist that I am, it was obvious the best way to put this hack into practice would be to head over to my local Chick-fil-A. Full disclosure, I was pretty confident this hack would not work at my location. Call me a pessimist, but I figured that, at best, I would have to make a purchase to score the sampler. Unfortunately, I was more than right with my initial assumption. When I asked the cashier about the free breakfast sample, they looked at me sort of puzzled. I was then asked if I had the Chick-fil-A mobile app, while the cashier checked with the manager.
Before I could pull up the app, the Chick-fil-A employee came back to tell me that the free breakfast sample was not something they offer. The original video explaining the hack does note that the free sample may not be available at every location.
You win some, you lose some. If you're willing to do some of your own investigating, there's still hope that your local Chick-fil-A will hand over the free breakfast sample.