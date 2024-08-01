Brilliant McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Hacks You Need To Try

Filet-O-Fish sandwiches were originally a solution to a problem. In the early 1960s, a McDonald's franchise owner name Lou Groen was noticed his sales drop each Lent season as a result of his largely catholic customer base eating less meat during the season. So, he invented the Filet-O-Fish. Unconvinced, company CEO Ray Kroc pitted the fish-based sandwich against his own non-meat option, the Hula Burger, a sandwich made with pineapple and cheese between a bun. The agreement was that whichever sandwich sold more units would make its way to the permanent menu. The outcome of this competition is clearly evident today as the Filet-O-Fish graces the base menu, and the Hula does not.

This basic sandwich is a seamed bun topped with a half slice of cheese, tartar sauce, and a fried fish filet of wild caught Alaskan haddock. It's a rather simple sandwich that's tasty on its own, but gets only better with some hacks. From sauce swaps to making the sandwich super robust, this sandwich has quite a bit of versatility when you get creative. To find out the best Filet-O-Fish hacks, I scoured the internet for suggestions before turning my mind to the McDonald's app to see what else was available. Not all of the hacks I came up with were available to order online, so I followed this up with a visit to my local Mac Shack to see what its crew members are capable of.