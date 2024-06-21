McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is Delicious, But Is It The Real Deal?

There's nothing quite like the soft, crispy, gooey delight of a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich. The iconic combination of American cheese, tangy tartar sauce, soft golden bun, and strangely square, perfectly flaky fish filet patty has accrued a passionate fan club since its nationwide debut in 1965.

The Filet-O-Fish has even earned the coveted title of the favorite sandwich of McDonald's CEO, and the company serves a whopping 300 million of the sandwiches each year. Even those who eschew all other forms of fast food find they can't quite let the Filet-O-Fish go.

Given the surprising answers you can get when you start investigating the ingredients in McDonald's food, some might assume it would be better to remain blissfully ignorant about what kind of "fish" goes into a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. But as it turns out, the provenance of that almost-too-perfect square patty is surprisingly unfishy — the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is made with sustainably sourced Alaska Pollock at U.S. locations.