The Egg Swap That'll Upgrade Your Next McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are already things of beauty, from their delightfully greasy and glistening sausage (or bacon) to their melty yellow cheese to their eggs-cellent round egg or folded eggs, all of which are piled onto an English muffin, biscuit, or McGriddle cake. But what if you could take your breakfast sandwich soaring to new eggy heights — and all you had to do was ask the cashier for a simple swap?

At the counter or drive-thru, you can actually ask for the scrambled eggs that are part of McDonald's Big Breakfast to be used on your breakfast sandwich instead (be prepared to hear "No," though — this is really at the employees' discretion, but it does work on occasion). Like the round egg disc from a McMuffin, the scrambled eggs are cooked up fresh on the griddle, though the egg discs are made with fresh-cracked eggs while the scrambled version uses liquid egg product and butter. The scrambled eggs tend to be more pillowy and, to some tastes, have a far superior flavor compared to the folded egg sheet that's used on sandwiches like the McGriddle.

You should also be aware that there may be an additional charge since you're asking for a substitute, but there's also a chance the cashier will let it slide for the same price. Also, this hack only works if you're ordering at the register or drive-thru; there's no option for egg substitutes on the app or at the kiosks.

