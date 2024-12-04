The Discontinued Butterfinger Spin-Off We Want Back

Fads in food have been around for quite a long time and are unlikely to stop anytime soon. While some people find many general trends can be overdone and infuriating, it's pretty clear that even in smaller sectors of the food world, there are constantly companies that want to chase trends to make a profit.

In the world of candy, this is especially the case. When one type of candy unveils a new idea, others are bound to copy it, whether it winds up being successful or not. In the 1990s and early 2000s, a candy trend that is often forgotten is bite-sized variations of your favorite candy bars that would fit in at a movie theater snack bar more than on a traditional candy counter.

Beyond Hershey's Bites and Reese's Bites being big hits, Butterfinger also threw their hat in the ring, creating the ultra-popular Butterfinger BB's in 1992. While this form of candy would eventually be discontinued by the late 2000s, many nostalgic Millennials and Gen Zers still dream of tasting Butterfinger BB's once more, and we here at The Takeout are no different.