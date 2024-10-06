The Food Trends Anthony Bourdain Hated With A Passion

Few people in human history have acquired as great of an understanding of food and culture as Anthony Bourdain did throughout his life. By traveling the world and interacting with countless people from different cultures, Bourdain went out of his way to appreciate and showcase many unique dishes to a worldwide audience that has adored his open-minded food adventures even years after he died in 2018.

However, this doesn't mean Bourdain liked every food or drink he had. In fact, Bourdain was quite well known for disliking some beloved foods and drinks, with his well-documented disdain for the Chicken McNugget being one of many on his list. Thus, it should surprise very few that he also had a problem with plenty of food trends that he thought lacked authenticity and reason.

The celebrity chef was asked about which of these trends he disliked the most during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread in 2016. His answer was multi-faceted, ranging from products that many consumers swear by — including pumpkin spice products and juice cleanses — to things that food providers should change moving forward, be it prices or general designations.