What Are McDonald's McNuggets Made Of (And Is It Pink Slime)?

For years, McDonald's has fervently denied claims that its chicken-based menu items are made with a soft-serve-looking concoction known colloquially as pink slime. You may have seen the accusations yourself in a chain email or viral Facebook post — likely attached to an infamous and untraceable image of so-called pink slime being deposited into a cardboard box which has floated around the internet since 2010 or so.

Most descriptions of the picture claimed this was how McDonald's restaurants produced Chicken McNuggets, in a process that involved crushing the entire bird to create a pink substance — comprised of "bones, eyes, guts, and all," according to one email obtained by Snopes — which is then washed in ammonia and artificially flavored.

According to McDonald's, it's just not true. The megacorporation has denied the accusation for more than a decade, making a firm statement on its website as recently as 2021 insisting that its chicken nuggets are made exclusively with "USDA-inspected boneless white-meat chicken — cut from the chicken breast, tenderloins, and rib meat." So, no eyeballs, it seems.

