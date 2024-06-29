How To Reheat McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Back To Perfection

The chicken nugget, or McNugget, that golden parcel of fried deliciousness, is a ubiquitous item on the McDonald's menu, beloved by both children and former children (For an example of McNuggets' nostalgic appeal, witness how McDonald's relaunched the McNugget Buddies in 2023). However, like most fast food, once they become cold it is difficult to bring them back to their former, crispy glory.

Microwaving McDonald's chicken nuggets tends to leave them soggy or heated unevenly, and even throwing them in the oven has its drawbacks. Do you really want to heat up your entire kitchen — possibly your entire house — by turning the oven on, especially in the summer months?

The secret to reheating chicken nuggets to get them closest to their original, fresh-out-of-the-fryer state is to pop them in your air fryer. Yes, the appliance that can do everything from hard-boiling eggs to reverse searing a steak comes to the rescue once again to fix your cold fast food.