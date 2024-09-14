Is John D. Rockefeller Connected To The Invention Of Oysters Rockefeller?

Oysters Rockefeller is the kind of oyster dish even shellfish skeptics can get behind. The delightful concoction of baked or broiled oysters on the half shell, drenched in an herbaceous, buttery green sauce and served warm is unquestionably delicious, and it's the perfect option for anyone who'd rather not risk eating raw oysters. But the question remains: why is it called Oysters Rockefeller?

Oysters Rockefeller is named after John D. Rockefeller, the world's first billionaire, and, adjusted for inflation, debatably the wealthiest person of all time. However, the uber-rich oil tycoon had nothing to do with his namesake oyster dish's invention, and it's unclear if he ever indulged in it. The Rockefeller name is a reference to the richness of the bright green sauce, which is typically loaded with creamy butter and flavorful herbs.

When Oysters Rockefeller was first served in 1899, John D. Rockefeller had been widely recognized as America's richest man for years, and his name was synonymous with wealth and opulence. When people thought rich, they thought Rockefeller, so it was only natural to name the indulgent new oyster dish after the businessman.

