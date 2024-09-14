Is John D. Rockefeller Connected To The Invention Of Oysters Rockefeller?
Oysters Rockefeller is the kind of oyster dish even shellfish skeptics can get behind. The delightful concoction of baked or broiled oysters on the half shell, drenched in an herbaceous, buttery green sauce and served warm is unquestionably delicious, and it's the perfect option for anyone who'd rather not risk eating raw oysters. But the question remains: why is it called Oysters Rockefeller?
Oysters Rockefeller is named after John D. Rockefeller, the world's first billionaire, and, adjusted for inflation, debatably the wealthiest person of all time. However, the uber-rich oil tycoon had nothing to do with his namesake oyster dish's invention, and it's unclear if he ever indulged in it. The Rockefeller name is a reference to the richness of the bright green sauce, which is typically loaded with creamy butter and flavorful herbs.
When Oysters Rockefeller was first served in 1899, John D. Rockefeller had been widely recognized as America's richest man for years, and his name was synonymous with wealth and opulence. When people thought rich, they thought Rockefeller, so it was only natural to name the indulgent new oyster dish after the businessman.
The history of Oysters Rockefeller
Unlike many dishes, the origin story of Oysters Rockefeller is specific and undisputed. Oysters Rockefeller was created at Antoine's Restaurant in New Orleans in 1899. The iconic dish was the brainchild of Jules Alciatore, the son of the restaurant's founder and namesake, Antoine Alciatore. As legend has it, Jules was inspired to create the decadent oyster dish to replace escargot during a snail shortage. He cooked up some local gulf oysters with a rich, verdant sauce, and the rest is history. Cooked oysters were something of a novelty at the time, and the new dish was an instant hit.
Over a century after it's invention, Oysters Rockefeller remains a menu staple at Antoine's, and the recipe remains a closely guarded secret. In his 1979 cookbook, Jules' grandson Roy Guste did not share a recipe for the dish, and his only hint for hopeful chefs was that the sauce contains a blend of green vegetables, but not spinach. If you can't make it to New Orleans to try the original Oysters Rockefeller at Antoine's, don't worry -– many delicious versions of the dish abound. The Oysters Rockefeller you find at your neighborhood oyster bar might not be exactly true to the original (it will probably contain spinach, for starters). And if you can make it to New Orleans, try these tasty dishes too!