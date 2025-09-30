Turn Cool Whip Into Delicious Ice Cream With This One Sweet Addition

Have you ever eaten frozen Cool Whip straight out of the tub? Treat-sneaking kids use a stealth tactic of pulling it out of the tub in one piece and eating from the bottom, but once you're a grown-up, you can have it anyway you like (as long as you don't have kids of your own to follow your bad example). If you can put down the spoon long enough to let the Cool Whip thaw, though, you can turn it into an even better treat with the addition of pudding mix.

To make Cool Whip "ice cream," stir a box of pudding mix into a tub of non-dairy topping. Add some milk, as well, because this will give the dessert a softer texture with none of that signature Cool Whip stiffness. Any flavor of pudding will work, so your creation could be chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, banana, or even pumpkin spice if it's in season or you've stashed a few packets in the pantry. Another option would be to use Jell-O gelatin instead of pudding mix for a fruit-flavored frozen dessert.