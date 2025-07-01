The No-Bake Vintage Cake That's Perfect For Hot Summer Days

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The last thing you want when the weather is hot is to turn on the oven and be in the kitchen baking. So what can you make on a sizzling summer day when you're craving something sweet and cake-y? An icebox cake is the convenient, tasty, no-bake solution. As a bonus, when you're really feeling the heat, this vintage treat is served chilled right from the fridge.

An icebox cake is made by layering and covering cookies with whipped cream and then refrigerating it. The cookies absorb moisture from the cream and soften to create a texture that's more like cake. A forerunner can be found 200 years ago in the charlotte, a French dessert made of ladyfingers layered with custard in a mold. An icebox cake with ladyfingers also appeared in "The Settlement Cookbook" in 1915. The dessert's rise truly began, however, with the advent of electric refrigerators in the 1920s. Icebox cakes were among the recipes in booklets manufacturers included with new refrigerators to highlight the appliance's uses.

Initially, icebox cakes were made with ladyfingers or sponge cake. But it was a recipe with chocolate cookies and homemade whipped cream that was on the Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Wafers box when they debuted in the 1920s that made the dessert well known. Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Refrigerator Roll was a hit, and icebox cakes' popularity grew, reaching their height in the 1950s and '60s. However, TikTokers today have discovered their own love for the simple dessert.