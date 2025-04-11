How Ina Garten Makes An Irresistible Chocolate Cake Without Turning On The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of Ina Garten's recipes is a mocha chocolate cake, and the Barefoot Contessa claimed it could move someone to tears. For clarification, that's a good thing. Nobody will be weeping in frustration — the cake is a breeze to make. You don't even have to turn on the oven. Garten's cake is an icebox cake, and true to tradition, she uses store-bought cookies and simply layers them with mocha whipped cream. She opts for Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, a brand founded by her friend Kathleen King. The no-bake dessert then sits in the fridge and magically transforms into a rich, sliceable cake.

Nowadays, icebox cakes are decidedly old-fashioned but still very much delicious. You might occasionally see them trending on TikTok, but you'll be more likely to find them in your grandma's recipe book. These no-cook cakes actually started as a marketing ploy. In the 1920s, companies began printing recipes for the cakes on prepackaged cookies. Refrigerator manufacturers pushed the trend, too, hoping that icebox cakes would help homemakers see the value in their products.

"I actually got the idea of this recipe from a friend who's a caterer," Garten explained (via YouTube). When she asked him for an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert, he gave her an icebox cake recipe. However, the recipe didn't wow her. "I think I can make that even better," she said.