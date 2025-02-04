How Ina Garten Steps Up Simple Cake With Just One Addition

Ina Garten's recipes are the epitome of simple elegance. Her ability to create approachable dishes that are welcome anywhere from the bougie Hamptons to small town U.S. is part of what makes her so beloved. Often, she'll take the most straightforward of recipes and make them fit for royalty just by adding one simple ingredient. For instance, her all-American coconut cake (similar in flavor to the internet-breaking "Tom Cruise cake") is delicious just as it is. There's nothing fancy about it, with its creamy white frosting, and appetizing coating of shredded coconut. But when she includes one extra element — fresh raspberry sauce — the dessert turns into a colorful, enticing sweet worthy of your most special occasions. As Garten said in an Instagram video, the saucy addition can turn "a delicious dessert into kind of a restaurant dessert."

To serve the sweet treat, Garten simply spoons the raspberry sauce onto a plate and spreads it out before placing a slice of her cake right on top, giving a gorgeous contrast in color. To finish, she adds a handful of fresh raspberries to garnish. The sauce itself is simple, made with fresh raspberries, sugar, and raspberry jam. But she fancies it up by incorporating a framboise (raspberry) liqueur, such as Chambord – a boozy addition that works in cocktails, as well.

Garten's fruity sauce only takes a few minutes to make, and will last up to a week in the fridge. It's also delicious enough to level-up more than one dessert recipe. You could drizzle it over homemade or good quality store-bought vanilla ice cream, pound cake, or cheesecake for an easy yet impressive upgrade.