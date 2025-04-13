You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Your Own McDonald's McFlurries
These days, everyone wants to make their favorite sweet treat from the comfort of their homes. This includes the delicious McFlurries, one of McDonald's most popular dessert items. Now, despite the fact that the seemingly unreliable ice cream machines at McDonald's break down less often, people are still clamoring to learn how to make the treat at home, and luckily, it's actually quite simple. While each copycat recipe for the McFlurry varies, the three key ingredients in most variations of the treat are ice cream, Cool-Whip, and either milk or cream. Cool-Whip, the vital (yet often forgotten) ingredient in the best homemade McFlurries, is also a key component in making homemade Dairy Queen's Blizzards. Furthermore, beyond mixing those three ingredients together, people who know and love McFlurries are likely well aware that they taste best when M&Ms or Oreos are added to the mix. In most cases, the ideal method is to add either of these ingredients along with the ice cream, Cool-Whip, and milk, blending them together and adding a few more of your desired toppings to the dessert before enjoying the finished product.
How to make other popular desserts from McDonald's
Once you know how easy it is to make McFlurries at home, it feels like an entire world of desserts is at your fingertips. Plus, while other McDonald's treats aren't always as easy to emulate as the McFlurries, the milkshakes and smoothies found at the world's largest restaurant chain can be made with only a handful of ingredients, too.
When looking at the milkshakes, many people find that the chocolate and strawberry variations taste quite similar to homemade shakes that feature Nesquik mix. Thus, most copycat recipes consist of ice cream, milk, and either strawberry or chocolate Nesquik powder. Alternatively, you should use mint flavoring and food coloring to make a Shamrock Shake copycat at home. As for the chain's smoothies, while some copycat recipes are slightly more complicated, they still typically only call for a handful of ingredients. For example, some former employees recommend using frozen sugar-free apple juice concentrate, frozen mango juice concentrate, ice, pineapple juice, and yogurt to make a drink akin to the chain's mango smoothie. Alternatively, the strawberry-banana smoothie is even less complicated and can be made with strawberries, bananas, low-fat yogurt, and ice.