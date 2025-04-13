You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Your Own McDonald's McFlurries

Once you know how easy it is to make McFlurries at home, it feels like an entire world of desserts is at your fingertips. Plus, while other McDonald's treats aren't always as easy to emulate as the McFlurries, the milkshakes and smoothies found at the world's largest restaurant chain can be made with only a handful of ingredients, too.

When looking at the milkshakes, many people find that the chocolate and strawberry variations taste quite similar to homemade shakes that feature Nesquik mix. Thus, most copycat recipes consist of ice cream, milk, and either strawberry or chocolate Nesquik powder. Alternatively, you should use mint flavoring and food coloring to make a Shamrock Shake copycat at home. As for the chain's smoothies, while some copycat recipes are slightly more complicated, they still typically only call for a handful of ingredients. For example, some former employees recommend using frozen sugar-free apple juice concentrate, frozen mango juice concentrate, ice, pineapple juice, and yogurt to make a drink akin to the chain's mango smoothie. Alternatively, the strawberry-banana smoothie is even less complicated and can be made with strawberries, bananas, low-fat yogurt, and ice.