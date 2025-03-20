How To Make A Shamrock Shake At Home After It Leaves McDonald's

While the Shamrock Shake wasn't one of the original stars on the McDonald's menu, it has now become a beloved seasonal favorite. It's only on the menu for a short time, leaving customers wishing they had this refreshing sprig of luck year 'round. Luck is on our side, though, because making this green milkshake at home is fairly simple. To make this homemade version all you'll need is a small group of ingredients: vanilla ice cream, milk, mint flavoring of some kind, and green food coloring.

You'll want to start with any kind of vanilla ice cream. McDonald's uses its vanilla reduced fat ice cream but you can use regular vanilla ice cream for a smoother, creamier base. You'll then add your milk (usually whole milk) to get a silkier texture for the shake and mint extract to give that small burst of freshness that is standard in the Shamrock Shake. While some recipes use peppermint, it's more common to add a couple drops of regular mint extract to not overpower the entirety of the shake with the spice of peppermint. The clover-like green that makes the Shamrock Shake standout comes from green food coloring. Once you have all of your ingredients, you'll mix them in your blender to make a DIY Shamrock Shake that might be even better than the one from McDonald's.