Burgers Weren't The Stars Of The Original McDonald's Menu

McDonald's Famous Barbeque was opened in 1940 by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald. For many years, they ran their San Bernardino, California location as a "Speedee Service System," offering delicious food and drink to cater to people on the go. It wasn't until 1948 that they began focusing on hamburgers and milkshakes, which is more in line with the McDonald's we know today.

While the McDonald's brothers continued to grow and expand their lifelong dream, their most popular item was initially hot dogs, a far cry from the current menu offerings. About 75 hamburgers are sold every few seconds these days, so it's hard to imagine that any other food item could trump what makes McDonald's successful. Although serving hot dogs at a fast-food restaurant seems viable, it certainly isn't what you think of ordering when you're craving a meal from McDonald's.